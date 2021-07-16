The cities of Portland and South Portland completed property reevaluations this year and just sent letters to homeowners informing them of their new tax rates.

As you may have guessed, almost everyone’s home values went up.

Now roughly a third of homeowners in both Portland and South Portland are facing higher tax bills. If you are one of those people whose new tax bill feels unaffordable, this week may have been extra stressful, and Julia and I want to help you.

Do you simply want to understand more about the way the reevaluation works? We can help you become a savvier property owner. Do you feel the process was unfair or the outcome inaccurate? We can help with an appeal, and you may need it because certain deadlines for filing begin next week. We can also see if your income, age or any other status qualify you for a property tax credit.

We have over three decades of experience in the Maine real estate industry and want to help anyone who also calls this great state home. Call 207-838-1651 or send us an email at [email protected] to get in touch. We love where we live!

