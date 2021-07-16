HONG KONG – The United States issued a warning to businesses about the risks of operating in Hong Kong after the passage of a national security law in the city last year.

An advisory issued Friday by the departments of State, Treasury, Commerce and Homeland Security cautioned businesses that they are subject to the territory’s laws, including the security law, under which one U.S. citizen has been arrested, according to Reuters.

The advisory highlights risks in local authorities’ capacity to access data stored by Hong Kong companies without warrants. It also points to potential retaliation for complying with sanctions by foreign governments under a new Chinese law.

According to an earlier Reuters report citing two sources, the United States also is preparing to impose sanctions Friday on seven officials from China’s Hong Kong liaison office. This adds to a list of 24 Chinese officials previously sanctioned by the Biden administration for their roles in quashing the city’s freedoms.

At a news conference Thursday with visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Joe Biden said their nations will “stand up for democratic principles and universal rights.”

“The situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating,” Biden said. “And the Chinese government is not keeping its commitment that it made on how it would deal with Hong Kong.”

State Department spokesman Ned Price also reiterated that the government will continue to hold the city’s officials accountable for subverting the rule of law.

“We know that a healthy business community relies on the rule of law, which the national security law that applies to Hong Kong continues to undermine,” Price said.

The security law has curtailed political freedoms in Hong Kong. In addition to criminalizing dissent with penalties of up to life in prison, the law has been used by the authorities to ban songs and slogans, block distribution of films deemed subversive and force the closure of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper and charge its executive and editor in chief. Police charged that several articles violated the law, saying they amounted to conspiracy to collude with foreign powers. The government has argued that the law is intended to safeguard national security and has nothing to do with press freedom.

At the same time, China has overhauled Hong Kong’s electoral system to prevent the pro-democracy camp from gaining power, and it has barred government opponents from holding public office.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong has 1,400 members and at least 282 U.S. companies, with regional headquarters set in the city in 2020. According to an AmCham survey in January, about 40% of 181 respondents believed Hong Kong’s business environment would continue to be unstable in 2021. Over 60% are concerned that further imposed sanctions would harm Hong Kong. Nearly half are worried that the tightening grip on freedom of speech will result in a “brain drain” and a “non-transparent legal system.”

While most businesses expect their regional headquarters to remain in the city for the next three years, downsizing is taking shape as a result of “cost cutting and concerns over Hong Kong’s future as a major business hub,” the survey reported.

Responding to reports about the U.S. advisory at a news conference on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian called it a “typical political manipulation with double standard.”

“The Basic Law of Hong Kong and other relevant laws clearly protect the rights and interests of foreign investors,” Zhao said, adding that Hong Kong society has “returned to the right track” since the passage of the national security law last year.

Lau Siu-kai, vice chairman of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies, Lau Siu-kai addressed the media Thursday and reiterated a speech by Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Xia Baolong condemning the sanctions condemned the sanctions Thursday. He told reporters that they will “strengthen Beijing’s determination to withstand or to disrupt Western efforts of intervention into Hong Kong affairs.”

On Tuesday, the State Department released an advisory on conducting business with supply chains and investments in Xinjiang, given the “forced labor” and “human rights abuses there and throughout China” targeting Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minority groups.