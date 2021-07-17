Holden Anderson, Windham senior, midfield: One of nine boys’ All-America selections in Maine, Anderson was one of the best in the state taking faceoffs, winning 82 percent against a tough schedule. He scored 12 goals, to go with 18 assists and 108 ground balls as a two-way middie. He will continue his career at Vassar College.

Alex Callahan, Scarborough senior, defense: An All-America selection, the sturdy 6-foot-1 defender excelled and earned respect against the state’s best teams. Callahan had 33 ground balls and 14 caused turnovers. He will continue his career at Seton Hill, a top Division II program in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

Colin Campbell, Cape Elizabeth senior, midfield: When Campbell returned from missing the first third of the season because of an ankle sprain, the already powerful Capers really took off thanks to his all-around offensive skills and a wicked outside shot. Campbell finished with 30 goals, 24 assists, 29 ground balls and nine caused turnovers.

Padraic Condon, Berwick Academy senior, midfield: The most dominant faceoff man in the state, winning 89 percent, the South Berwick resident led the Bulldogs to the top seed in Class A South and a near upset of unbeaten Cape Elizabeth in the regional final. Condon also scored 20 goals and had 17 assists. An All-America selection, he will continue his career at St. Lawrence University.

Wyatt Kerr, Falmouth senior, attack: Possessing an extremely hard and accurate shot, Kerr led one of the top attack units in the state for the Class A North champions. An All-American, he finished with 43 goals and 16 assists, scoring on 51 percent of his shots, while picking up 21 ground balls and causing seven turnovers.

Jacek Kudas, Kennebunk junior, goalie: The consensus pick as the top goalie in the state, Kudas averaged 17 saves a game. “We relied on him to be able to stop outside shots and he kept us in a lot of games. We beat Yarmouth, 4-3, and it was all because of him,” said Rams Coach Christopher Gassman. Kudas has verbally committed to play at Lafayette University.

Tiernan Lathrop, Cape Elizabeth junior, midfield: A physically dominating player, Lathrop raised his game in the playoffs, scoring four goals in a tense 11-9 Class A South final win at Berwick Academy and six in the 19-6 state final victory over Falmouth. Lathrop routinely cleared the ball on long solo runs through would-be defenders. The All-American scored 53 goals and had 17 assists.

Archie McEvoy, Cape Elizabeth senior, attack: A quick player with slick stickhandling skills, McEvoy was a consummate playmaker on offense and the unquestioned leader for the Class A champions. An All-America pick and the Varsity Maine Player of the Year, McEvoy had 56 goals, 35 assists, 39 ground balls and 18 caused turnovers. He will continue his career at Union College.

Gavin Simopoulos, Cape Elizabeth senior, defense: Strong and rugged with nimble footwork, Simopoulos consistently shut down the top attack threat for opponents, and along with senior goalie Charlie Whitney, led a defense that allowed only 65 goals in 16 games. Simopoulos caused 25 turnovers, picked up 40 ground balls and scored once, with three assists.

Colin Senger, Yarmouth senior, long-stick midfielder: Senger’s coach, Jon Miller, considers him “the best long-stick middie in the state,” and the “leader of our team.” Yarmouth won the Class B state title. Senger covered opponents’ top midfielder, played nearly all defensive possessions and was a wing on faceoffs. Senger had 61 ground balls and 30 takeaways.

Alex St. John, Thornton Academy junior, defense: It’s not often a defender is voted a league-wide player of the year, but St. John earned that honor in the SMAA. A starter on Thornton’s 2019 state title team, St. John scooped up 95 ground balls and caused 24 turnovers while scoring 10 goals with five assists. He has verbally committed to play at Division I High Point.

Ben Tukey, Gorham senior, attack: A captain, Tukey led the Rams to an 11-1 regular-season record and 12-2 overall mark. He led Gorham in goals (53) and ground balls (56) while adding 34 assists, and scored on 52 percent of his shots. Tukey will continue his career at Castleton State.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ralph Ruocco, Marshwood

In his second stint as Marshwood’s head coach, Ruocco guided a team loaded with sophomores to a 12-4 overall record and a Class B runner-up finish. Ruocco coached the Hawks from 2010-13 and then 2017-21, but now is retiring. “This is the second time Ralph’s taken Marshwood form a non-contender to a legitimate state champion contender,” said Thornton Coach Ryan Hersey.

