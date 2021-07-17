A Good Trouble Vigil for Democracy was held Saturday evening in front of Portland City Hall on the one-year anniversary of U.S. Rep. John Lewis’ death.

About 20 people attended the event, which was part of a nationwide vigil to promote the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Both are proposed as many states consider legislation that critics say would infringe on voting rights.

The Portland vigil was organized by Dana Trattner and Jeffrey Stevensen of South Portland and featured speeches by local historians Herb Adams of Portland and Bob Greene of South Portland.

Adams said Lewis, a civil rights leader who represented Georgia for more than three decades, visited Portland in the early 2000s, when he toured the historic Abyssinian Meeting House, the third-oldest church built by a Black congregation in the United States.

