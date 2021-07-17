I have been dismayed by a number of recent letters criticizing Sen. Susan Collins’ vote against S.1, a bill that would have resulted in a federal takeover of the entire election system. Although it was branded a “voting rights bill,” it was actually a Trojan horse concealing a host of bad policies.
One of the bill’s misguided proposals called for injecting billions of our taxpayer dollars into federal campaigns to subsidize politicians. Does anyone honestly think that the problem with elections is that there is not enough money? I doubt many Americans support giving even more of their hard-earned dollars to already-bloated campaigns rather than paving our roads and funding our schools.
Just last year, the race between Sen. Collins and Sara Gideon was the second-most-expensive Senate campaign in the country. Out-of-state groups spent more than $100 million to persuade Maine voters, on top of record spending by both campaigns in an election that seemed to drag on for an eternity. If S.1 were law, it would only push the levels of spending even higher, funding (likely) negative ads and mailers targeting the voters at our own expense.
That is just plain wrong.
In addition, S.1 would have overruled the election laws of every single state – even Maine – although we have one of the highest turnout rates in the country and some of the most liberal election laws in the country.
Simply put, S.1 was a bad bill, and Sen. Collins was right to oppose it.
Stephanie Anderson
Cape Elizabeth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Partnership helping immigrants in Maine obtain zero-interest business loans
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Collins was wise to oppose misguided election bill
-
Editorials
Another View: How Donald Trump can help turn the COVID tide
-
Opinion
Commentary: President Biden’s speech on voting rights was a sermon, not a battle plan
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: With Pine Tree Power veto, Mills disregards Mainers’ energy future
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.