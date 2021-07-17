DETROIT — Robbie Grossman hit a leadoff homer and four Detroit pitchers combined on a two-hitter, leading the Tigers to a 1-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the opener of a split doubleheader on Saturday.

José Ureña started for the Tigers and pitched three innings of two-hit ball before departing because of right groin tightness. Daniel Norris (1-3) then got six outs, Kyle Funkhouser struck out the side in the sixth, and Gregory Soto worked the seventh for his eighth save.

“Obviously, we needed our bullpen to pitch well and I think they wanted to prove something,” Detroit Manager A.J. Hinch said. “All three guys came in and were great.”

The Twins were shut out for the fourth time this season. They swept a four-game home series from Detroit prior to the All-Star break.

NOTES

WHITE SOX: The Chicago White Sox and All-Star right-hander Lance Lynn agreed to a $38 million, two-year contract extension.

Lynn, 34, is 9-3 with an AL-best 1.99 ERA in 16 starts in his first season with Chicago. He was acquired in a December trade with Texas for right-hander Dane Dunning and lefty Avery Weems.

Lynn will make $18.5 million each of the next two seasons. The White Sox have an $18 million option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout.

BRAVES: Trying to fill another injury hole with a trade, Atlanta acquired veteran catcher Stephen Vogt from the Arizona Diamondbacks for minor league first baseman Mason Berne.

The 36-year-old Vogt, a two-time All-Star with Oakland, is hitting .212 with five homers and 17 RBI in 52 games this season. He has thrown out 10 of 30 runners attempting to steal.

Atlanta, hoping to chase down the New York Mets and win its fourth straight NL East title, has struggled to replace injured catcher Travis d’Arnaud.

