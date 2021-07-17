BASKETBALL

Wes Unseld Jr. was hired as coach of the Washington Wizards on Saturday, bringing the former Denver Nuggets assistant full circle with the franchise his father led to its only NBA title.

Unseld carries a strong resume apart from his name. He spent the past six years with the Nuggets and was promoted to associate coach under Michael Malone last season.

He began his career with Washington as a scout in 1997 before working his way up to assistant coach, a job he held from 2005-11.

Unseld, a Maryland native who went to Johns Hopkins, replaces Scott Brooks, who was fired after three playoff appearances in five seasons.

His name carries value in the District of Columbia and surrounding areas for his father’s role in the Washington Bullets winning the NBA championship in 1978. Unseld was the Finals MVP, and his No. 41 hangs in the rafters at the Wizards’ arena.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Tadej Pogacar is all but guaranteed to win a second straight title after completing the penultimate stage unscathed.

With the final day of the race usually uneventful until the final sprint on the Champs-Elysees, the Stage 20 time trial marked the last serious test after nearly three exhausting weeks.

Given Pogacar’s near six-minute advantage at the start, it was always unlikely someone would be able to knock the Slovenian off his perch.

As Wout van Aert claimed the 19-mile stage from Libourne to Saint-Emilion, Pogacar played it safe and finished eighth. He will carry an unsurmountable lead of five minutes, 20 seconds into the final stage – 68 miles from Chatou to Paris.

GOLF

LPGA: Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn won the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Midland, Michgian, shooting an 11-under 59 in best-ball play for a three-stroke victory over defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura.

The Jutanugarns finished at 24-under 256.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen outdragged Lewis Hamilton at the start of Formula One’s experimental first sprint qualifying race to take the pole for the British Grand Prix and spoil the homecoming of the seven-time champion in Silverstone, England.

Verstappen earned three points for the win, as well as the pole for Sunday’s full Grand Prix. It put Verstappen in position for a fourth consecutive win, all from pole.

SOCCER

ITALY: Veteran French striker Olivier Giroud has left Champions League winner Chelsea to join seven-time European Cup winner AC Milan.

Giroud, 34, has spent the past nine years in the English Premier League, where he scored 105 goals for Arsenal and 39 for Chelsea.

TENNIS

PRAGUE OPEN: French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova advanced to the final by beating Xinyu Wang of China, 6-1, 6-3.

The second-seeded Krejcikova set up an all-Czech final against eight-seeded Tereza Martincova, who defeated ninth-seeded Greet Minnen of Belgium, 6-3, 6-4. It will be Martincova’s first WTA final.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous