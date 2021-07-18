FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Dead by Dawn,” by Paul Doiron (Minotaur Books)

2. “The Maine Birthday Book,” by Tonya Shevenell (Home Ice Productions)

3. “The Damage,” by Caitlin Wahrer (Pamela Dorman Books)

4. “Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Viking)

5. “Malibu Rising,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

6. “The Hill We Climb,” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

7. “The Other Black Girl,” by Zakiya Dalila Harris (Atria)

8. “Golden Girl,” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little Brown)

9. “The Personal Librarian,” by Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray (Berkley)

10. “The Plot,” by Jean Hanff Korelitz (Celadon Books)

Paperback

1. “The Rose Code,” by Kate Quinn (Morrow)

2. “The Song of Achilles,” by Madeline Miller (Ecco)

3. “Hamnet,” by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage)

4. “Beach Read,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

5. “Circe,” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

6. “Red, White, & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston (St. Martin’s Griffin)

7. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin)

8. “The Silent Patient,” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

9. “People We Meet on Vacation,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

10. “One Last Stop,” by Casey McQuiston (St. Martin’s Griffin)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

2. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

3. “The Premonition,” by Michael Lewis (Norton)

4. “Finding Freedom,” by Erin French (Celadon Books)

5. “Caste,” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

6. “Untamed,” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)

7. “Finding the Mother Tree,” by Suzanne Simard (Knopf)

8. “The Bomber Mafia,” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little Brown)

9. “World Travel,” by Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever (Ecco)

10. “How the Word is Passed,” by Clint Smith (Little, Brown)

Paperback

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

2. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

3. “The Beauty in Breaking,” by Michele Harper (Riverhead Books)

4. “Minor Feelings,” by Cathy Park Hong (One World)

5. “The Body,” by Bill Bryson (Anchor Books)

6. “Sapiens,” by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial)

7. “Nomadland,” by Jessica Bruder (Norton)

8. “Say Nothing,” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor)

9. “The Bird Way,” by Jennifer Ackerman (Penguin)

10. “The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel Van Der Kolk (Penguin)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.