Male:

ARCHIE MCEVOY, Senior-Lacrosse

All-American

WMC All-Conference

Captain

McEvoy was a scoring machine on one of the best teams the state has ever seen and he got to achieve his most fervent wish, becoming a state champion, in his final high school game.

McEvoy stepped right on to the Capers varsity team as a freshman and quickly emerged as a top player in the state, then he became an all-star as a sophomore, but Cape Elizabeth lost to Thornton Academy in the regional final in each of those seasons. After missing his junior campaign due to COVID, McEvoy saved his best for last this spring as the Capers decimated just about every team they faced.

McEvoy scored 56 goals this season, adding 35 assists, 39 ground balls and 18 caused turnovers as Cape Elizabeth went undefeated and captured a Class A state title for the first time, only getting seriously challenged once, in the Class A South Final at Berwick Academy.

Highlights included three goals and three assists in a season-opening win over York, three goals in a victory over Greely, three goals and two assists in a win over Yarmouth, four goals in a victory over Freeport, four goals in a nine-goal win over Falmouth, three goals and two assists in a victory over South Portland, three goals in a regular season-ending 11-goal win over Scarborough, five goals in a 22-1 win over Noble in the quarterfinals and one final goal and four assists in a stunningly decisive 19-6 victory over Falmouth in the Class A state final.

“It means a lot to finally get one,” McEvoy said. “I’ve dreamed of it since I started high school. Our goal this year was have fun. This was a team effort, a ton of fun. To be able to put 21 (championships on our banner) is great.”

McEvoy will play next year at Union College in Schenectady, New York.

Archie McEvoy, Cape Elizabeth’s Spring Male Athlete of the Year, is the latest in a long line of Capers greats who scored a lot of goals and got to taste the thrill of bringing home a state title.

Coach Ben Raymond’s comment: “Archie led one of the most statistically dominant lacrosse teams Maine has seen. As important as his goals and assists were, it was his ability to ride that may be the most impressive. We rode the ball back about 50 percent of the time, meaning teams only successfully cleared the ball half of the time. More than any stat, Archie’s leadership on and off the field set him apart from others. Archie was our only captain this season and he was a great role model in practice each and every day and before or after practice he could be found playing wall ball and working on his individual skills. Archie has showed his teammates what it takes to be an All-American and one of the top players in the state. He worked hard at improving his skills as a dodger, shooter, passer, rider and as a teammate and leader. It has surely paid off and I am sure Archie’s mark will stay with this team well into the future.”

Previous winners:

2020 No season

2019 Max Patterson (lacrosse)

2018 Brendan Tinsman (baseball)

2017 Connor Thoreck and Owen Thoreck (lacrosse)

2016 R.J. Sarka (lacrosse)

2015 Griffin Thoreck (lacrosse)

2014 Tom Feenstra (lacrosse)

2013 Adam Haversat (lacrosse)

2012 Will LeBlond (baseball)

2011 Cam Brown (baseball)

2010 Ben Brewster (lacrosse)

2009 Andrew Guay (baseball)

2008 Zach Belden (lacrosse)

2007 Pat Murphy (baseball)

2006 Evan Bagley (lacrosse)

2005 Brett Brown (lacrosse)

2004 Garret Currier (tennis)

2003 Alex Weaver (lacrosse)

2002 Mike DiFusco (lacrosse)

Female:

ANNA CORNELL, Senior-Softball

WMC All-Conference

On a team that was simply unbeatable, Cornell’s golden arm and powerful bat led the way and the end result was the second state title in program history and the first with an undefeated record.

Cornell first made her presence felt as a freshman, as she made the All-Conference team. She took over as the Capers ace as a sophomore and was a first-team all-star. Cornell’s junior season was wiped out by COVID, but this spring, she and her team redefined the word dominance.

On the mound, Cornell gave the opposition fits, winning all 16 of her starts with a minuscule 0.57 earned run average. In 86 innings, she allowed just seven earned runs and walked only 12 batters, while striking out 152.

If that wasn’t enough, Cornell hit .571 with six doubles, three triples and a pair of home runs and drove in 31 runs.

Highlights included a dozen strikeouts in a season-opening victory over Brunswick, a no-hitter with a 12 Ks in a win over Freeport which included three hits at the plate, five hits in a second victory over Freeport, a one-hit shutout with three hits and five RBI against Mt. Ararat, a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts in a win over Morse, three RBI in a victory over Yarmouth, a no-hitter versus Greely, a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts in a win over York and three hits in a second victory over York.

In the playoffs, Cornell homered and struck out eight in a Round of 16 win over Freeport, had 11 strikeouts in a quarterfinal round victory over Poland, struck out 13 in a semifinal round win over Medomak Valley, had 11 strikeouts and a pair of hits on offense in a come-from-behind regional victory over Fryeburg Academy and produced three hits and earned the victory on the mound in a state game rout of Winslow.

“It’s so nice to enjoy pitching and know your team has your back,” Cornell said. “Our team just hits well all the time.”

Cornell isn’t done turning heads on the diamond. She’ll play at Ithaca (New York) College next year.

Anna Cornell, Cape Elizabeth’s Spring Female Athlete of the Year, has left a long-lasting legacy of great hitting and overpowering pitching and even better, she departs as a champion.

Coach Kristen Duross’ comment: “Anna was a silent leader, but she led by example. She was a dominant presence for us on the mound this year and at the plate. Not only was she dominant, she was clutch. The command she has on her ball is truly amazing. Her perseverance showed this year. If she let up a home run she’d look in the dugout, I’d shrug and say forget it and she’d move on to the next batter like the home run didn’t happen. This girl doesn’t and won’t give up. As her coach, I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

Previous winners:

2020 No season

2019 Karli Chapin (lacrosse)

2018 Darcy Cochran (track)

2017 Jessie Robicheaw (softball)

2016 Liv Clifford (tennis)

2015 Kate Bosworth (lacrosse)

2014 Abby McInerney (lacrosse)

2013 Lauren Steidl (lacrosse)

2012 Lauren Steidl (lacrosse)

2011 Elin Sonesson (lacrosse)

2010 Gabe Donahue (softball)

2009 Colleen Martin (softball)

2008 Trish Thibodeau (softball)

2007 Maureen Kertes (softball)

2006 Clare Egan (track)

2005 Elise Moody-Roberts (track)

2004 Dana Riker (track)

2003 Leslie Harrison (track)

2002 Anna Lombard (lacrosse)

