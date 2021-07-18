Male:

SAM CLARK, Senior-Baseball

SMAA All-Conference, first-team pitcher

SMAA All-Conference, first-team first base

SMAA All-Academic team

Captain

Clark boasted a potent bat to go with his talented right arm and he led the Stags deep into the postseason before heading off to play at the next level.

Clark, a Scarborough resident, came to Cheverus for his sophomore campaign. After missing out on his junior season due to COVID, Clark, who also turned heads with his play with the Maine Lightning travel program, put the Stags on his back this spring.

Clark went 4-1 on the mound with an earned run average of 1.23. He struck out 45 batters in his 34 innings of work. At the plate, he was equally dangerous, batting .442.

Highlights included a game-winning single versus Bonny Eagle, a three-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts in a victory over Deering, two hits, two RBI and three runs scored in a second win over Deering, a four-hit shutout with a dozen Ks in a victory over Windham, six innings of shutout work in a win over Portland, three hits in another victory over the Bulldogs and a three-hitter in a win at Falmouth.

Clark then saved his best for the playoffs, throwing eight shutout innings and striking out 10 in a quarterfinal round victory over Portland, which the Stags won, 1-0, in 10-innings. Cheverus then lost to eventual champion South Portland in the semifinals.

Clark will do a prep year at The Winchendon School in Massachusetts, then will pitch at the University of Connecticut.

Sam Clark, Cheverus’ Spring Male Athlete of the Year, has big things in his future, but his contributions in a Stags uniform won’t soon be forgotten.

Coach Tony DiBiase’s comment: “Sam’s improved as the year’s gone on not only as a pitcher, but also as a competitor. He really battled for us. Sam was a great leader on the field and off. His hard work and dedication to the team were keys to our successful season.”

Previous winners:

2020 No season

2019 Jack Mullen (baseball)

2018 Griffin Watson (baseball)

2017 Jared Brooks (baseball)

2016 Frank Curran (lacrosse)

2015 Jake Dixon (track)

2014 Isaac Yeobah (track)

2013 Thomas Lawson (lacrosse)

2012 Louie DiStasio (baseball)

2011 Nic Lops (baseball)

2010 Jack Terwilliger (track)

2009 Mick DiStasio (baseball)

2008 Topher Pochebit (lacrosse)

2007 Todd Keneborus (baseball)

2006 Michael Antoniou (lacrosse)

2005 Ben Michaud (track)

2004 Ben Michaud (track)

Female:

VICTORIA BOSSONG, Senior-Track

All-American

Maine’s Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year

Class A state champion, 100

Class A state champion, 400

Class A state champion, 800

SMAA All-Conference, first-team 100

SMAA All-Conference, first-team 200

SMAA All-Conference, first-team 400

SMAA All-Conference, first-team 800

Bossong was one of the finest athletes Cheverus has ever seen and staked her claim as one of the best distance runners in state history, one who nearly won four individual events at last month’s Class A state meet.

Bossong, a Cumberland resident. was named Cheverus’ Spring Female Athlete of the Year as a freshman after capturing Class A state titles in the 100 and the 400. As a sophomore, she took outdoor crowns in the 100, 200 and 400 and anchored a state champion 4×400 relay team. She was just as dominant indoors, taking the 55, 200 and 400 as a sophomore, when she was named Cheverus Winter Female Athlete of the Year, before winning the 55, 200 and 400 again as a junior. There were no state championships this winter, but Bossong more than made up for it in her final outdoor campaign.

Bossong entered the Class A state meet hoping to win four events and she nearly pulled it off. She won the 400 in 55.08 seconds, the 800 in 2 minutes, 10.66 seconds and the 100 in 11.81, setting new records in each event, and finished second in the 200, scoring 38 points all by herself. Her 400 and 800 times are all-time state bests. Bossong went on to earn All-America honors, coming in fourth in the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Oregon with a time of 54.21 seconds, then finishing 18th in the 800 with a time of 2:13.78.

Now that she’s left her mark as a Maine high school sprinter for the ages, Bossong will next take her talents to Harvard University, where she’ll run track and study neuroscience.

Victoria Bossong, Cheverus’ Spring Female Athlete of the Year, turned the sport of track and field on its ear and we haven’t even begun to hear the last of her brilliance.

Coach John Wilkinson’s comment: “Victoria dominated the sport in her respective events because she brought a positive, hard-working attitude to practice every day. She lifted faithfully year-round and conditioned in the summer and fall. She was very competitive and didn’t like to lose. She loves the sport of track and field. I’m looking forward to see what she will accomplish at the next level. She hasn’t tapped her potential.”

Previous winners:

2020 No season

2019 Zoe Mazur (lacrosse)

2018 Victoria Bossong (track)

2017 Emma Gallant (track)

2016 Emily Turner (track)

2015 Abby Biegel (lacrosse)

2014 Brittany Bell (softball)

2013 Alex Logan (lacrosse)

2012 Meredith Willard (lacrosse)

2011 Paige Lucas (lacrosse)

2010 Theresa Hendrix (softball)

2009 Theresa Hendrix (softball)

2008 Theresa Hendrix (softball)

2007 Dana Proscia (lacrosse)

2006 Dana Proscia (lacrosse)

2005 Meaghan Morris (track)

2004 Kate McLaughlin (track)

