Male:

SAM KIDDER, Senior-Baseball

SMAA All-Conference, first-team outfield

SMAA All-Defensive team

Kidder produced runs on offense, took them away on defense and was seemingly always in the middle of the biggest plays of Falmouth’s successful season.

Kidder, who also saw time in high school as the boys’ hockey team’s goalie, made an immediate impact on the diamond as a freshman, playing centerfield and earning all-star mention. As a sophomore, he made the all-star team again. Kidder missed his junior season because of COVID, but he was sensational in the field and at the plate this spring.

Kidder hit .361 with 10 extra base hits (six doubles, three triples and a home run), scored 18 runs and drove in 18. He also was unstoppable on the basepaths, successfully stealing 21 times.

Highlights included a single, double and RBI in a win over Bonny Eagle, a pair of hits in a victory over Windham, a grand slam home run in a win over Portland, a two-run triple in a Round of 16 playoff win over Biddeford and three hits and two runs scored in a quarterfinal round victory at Marshwood.

Kidder will play baseball at Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts.

Sam Kidder, Falmouth’s Spring Athlete of the Year, did a little of everything this season and did it all in splendid fashion.

Coach Mike D’Andrea’s comment: “Sam’s a good leader and a great centerfielder. He took away a lot of hits. I’m always comfortable with Sam up. He’s a feared hitter. He has great speed on the bases and stole every chance he was on base. He loves the game and is still getting better. He will continue to improve. He’s a determined young man with the tools to play at the next level. He is a five-tool player.”

Previous winners:

2020 No season

2019 Riley Reed (lacrosse)

2018 Nick Forester (tennis)

2017 Cam Guarino (baseball)

2016 George Gilbert (lacrosse)

2015 Bryce Kuhn (lacrosse)

2014 Brendan McCarthy (tennis)

2013 Thomas Fortier (baseball)

2012 Thomas Fortier (baseball)

2011 Matt MacDowell (baseball)

2010 Dan Hanley (lacrosse)

2009 Tommy Winger (track)

2008 Ethan Shaw (track)

2007 Ethan Shaw (track)

2006 Chris Morrison (tennis)

2005 Antonio Floridino (track)

2004 Aaron Paradis (baseball)

2003 Antonio Floridino (track)

2002 Matt Dissell (track)

Female:

EVA CLEMENT- Senior-Lacrosse

All-American

SMAA All-Conference, first-team

Captain

Clement exemplified grace under pressure on the lacrosse field, was at her best in the biggest spots and still has plenty of lacrosse left to look forward to.

Clement made an immediate impact as a freshman and sophomore, scoring 37 combined goals and helping Falmouth win its first two Class A state championships. After missing her junior season due to the pandemic, Clement made up for it with a vengeance this spring, scoring 45 goals and adding 21 assists, giving her 82 goals and 50 assists for her career. She also won 71 draws, giving her 139 draw controls in her three seasons.

Highlights included six goals in a season-opening win over Gorham, four goals and three assists in a victory at Portland, three goals and three assists in a win over Greely, three goals in a victory over Thornton Academy, six goals in a win over Cape Elizabeth, five goals in a loss to eventual Class B champion Yarmouth and three goals, including the decisive tally in overtime, in a victory over Scarborough to cap the regular season.

Clement, as she did throughout her high school career, excelled in the playoffs as well, scoring three times in a regional semifinal round victory over Lewiston, scoring twice, including in overtime, to beat Windham in the Class A North Final, then adding two more goals in a one-goal state game loss to Kennebunk.

Clement, who was also a standout skier in high school, will play lacrosse at Colby College in Waterville.

Eva Clement, Falmouth’s Spring Female Athlete of the Year, was a key contributor to her team’s success from the minute she stepped on to the field as a freshman and she produced an abundance of highlight reel moments on her way out the door.

Coach Ashley Pullen’s comment: “Eva is the full package. She is a fierce competitor who is always looking to improve. Her endurance is a huge asset and sets her apart from any other athlete I have coached. For a player who is as talented an athlete as she is, it would be easy for her to have an ego, but Eva is super-humble. I also love that for all her intensity on the field, she also has a sense of humor and is really grounded. It has been a privilege to coach her and we’re excited to follow her career at Colby.”

Previous winners:

2020 No season

2019 Caitlyn Camelio (lacrosse)

2018 Chelsey Smithwick (lacrosse)

2017 Devon Sarazin (lacrosse)

2016 Julia Brogan (tennis)

2015 Olivia Leavitt (tennis)

2014 Olivia Leavitt (tennis)

2013 Olivia Leavitt (tennis)

2012 Jenna Serunian (track)

2011 Kelsey Freedman (softball)

2010 Analise Kump (tennis)

2009 Annie Criscione (tennis)

2008 Hallsey Leighton (tennis)

2007 Carly Applebaum (track)

2006 Kristen Meahl (tennis)

2005 Eileen Brandes (softball)

2004 Kristen Meahl (tennis)

2003 Beth Rubenstein (track)

2002 Beth Rubenstein (track)

