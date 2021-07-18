Male:

ANTHONY PANCIOCCO, Senior-Baseball

Team MVP

Kovall Wentworth Award winner

WMC All-Conference, first-team

Panciocco was a rock for the Falcons, whether it was on the mound, at shortstop or at the plate, as Freeport made yet another spirited playoff run all the way to the Class B state final.

Panciocco, who also impressed on the gridiron in high school, first appeared on the varsity baseball team as a freshman, then emerged as a standout as a sophomore, making the All-Conference team as the Falcons reached the state game, only to lose to Ellsworth. After he missed his junior season due to COVID, Panciocco made sure that he and his team made the most of their return to action this spring.

Panciocco hit .373 with seven doubles, a home run, 17 runs scored and a dozen RBI, while also stealing seven bases on eight attempts. He gave Freeport solid play at shortstop as well and was one of the team’s top pitchers.

Highlights included a home run versus Gray-New Gloucester in a victory in the opener, three hits and two RBI in a second win over the Patriots, three hits in a win over Cape Elizabeth, an RBI double in a second win over the Capers, three hits and three runs scored in a victory over Morse and a pair of RBI in a win over Lake Region, as the Falcons started the year 9-0. Freeport then lost six straight before closing with a win over Lake Region.

The Falcons then embarked on a stirring playoff run, rising from the No. 9 seed to regional champion, with Panciocco playing a pivotal role. Panciocco doubled twice as Freeport downed Fryeburg Academy in the Round of 16. He doubled again in a win over Gray-New Gloucester in the quarterfinals, then earned the win on the mound and added a pair of hits in a victory over York in the semifinals. In the regional final against Greely, Panciocco had a pair of hits and scored twice, then started the game-ending double play in a 4-1 victory. He took the loss in the state game against Old Town, but bowed out with two more hits.

Panciocco plans to attend the University of Wisconsin next year.

Anthony Panciocco, Freeport’s Spring Male Athlete of the Year, came up huge time and again this season as he and his team saved their best for last.

Coach Steve Shukie’s comment: “Anthony was our team leader from day one. He was a four-year member of the varsity squad and our best overall player this season. He held himself to a high standard which rubbed off on the younger guys on the team. He had a hand in pretty much every big rally we had this year and competed on the mound whether he had his best stuff on that day or not, often getting stronger as the game went on. It will be hard to replace his production on the field, but maybe even harder to replace the intangibles he brought with him every day.”

Previous winners:

2020 No season

2019 Shea Wagner (baseball)

2018 Colby Wagner (baseball)

2017 Bennett Hight (baseball)

2016 Jack Davenport (baseball)

2015 Jack Davenport (baseball)

2014 Sam Wogan (lacrosse)

2013 Harrison Stivers (track)

2012 Sawyer Williams (baseball)

2011 Hans Pope (lacrosse)

2010 Hans Pope (lacrosse)

2009 Greg Ordway (lacrosse)

2008 Parker Chipman (track)

2007 Luke Charest (lacrosse)

2006 Kelso Davis (lacrosse)

2005 Tim Gray (lacrosse)

2004 Kelso Davis (lacrosse)

2003 Tyler Allen (baseball)

2002 Ben Grant (baseball)

Female:

RIANNA TOMM, Senior-Lacrosse

WMC All-Conference, second-team

Tomm was the anchor of a defense that helped Freeport finish atop Class C in the regular season and make it all the way to the state final for the first time in nine years.

Tomm, who also played a key role on the field hockey team’s success in the fall, helped the Falcons hold their first eight foes and nine of their first 10 to nine goals or less. Freeport earned the top seed for the Class C tournament and defeated St. Dom’s and Lake Region to make it to the final. Despite a valiant effort, the Falcons dropped the state game to Waynflete, 9-8.

For the year, Tomm scooped up 37 ground balls and caused 21 turnovers as the low defender in Freeport’s zone.

“I feel that we had a very successful season despite not achieving the desired outcome at states,” Tomm said. “We had a slow start to our season in regards to being quarantined and not being challenged until a few games into the season, but once we realized how talented our team was, we gained confidence and believed we could go the distance.”

Tomm will attend Hobart and William Smith College and is considering walking on to the lacrosse team.

Rianna Tomm, Freeport’s Spring Female Athlete of the Year, didn’t play the most glamorous position for the Falcons, but she played an integral role in her team’s memorable campaign. Her contributions won’t soon be forgotten.

Coach Marcia Wood’s comment: “Rianna was huge for us this year. She was really the rock of our defense. She was our best communicator and leader back there. She’s smart on the field and aggressive. She was not afraid to take risks on the field and that’s why she had so many caused turnovers. She broke up many plays with her big stick and quick footwork. She could read the other team well and prevented a lot of crease rolls. She transitioned the ball well up the field and was not afraid to run it into the attack zone. She will be missed next year.”

Previous winners:

2020 No season

2019 Alexa Koenig (softball)

2018 Taylor Rinaldi (lacrosse)

2017 Alexa Koenig (softball)

2016 Courtney Broderick (lacrosse)

2015 Emily Johnson (lacrosse)

2014 Meredith Broderick (lacrosse)

2013 Jocelyn Davee (lacrosse)

2012 Alexandra Mitch (lacrosse)

2011 Leigh Wyman (softball)

2010 Lucy Whitacre (lacrosse)

2009 Kristen Poulin (track)

2008 Andrea Goodrich (track)

2007 Molly Lincoln (lacrosse)

2006 Amber Klages (lacrosse)

2005 Cassandra Dyer (softball)

2004 Logan Crane (track)

2003 Molly Charest (lacrosse)

2002 Kerry Blenk (softball)

