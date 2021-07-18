Male:

BRADY NOLIN, Senior-Baseball

Winkin Award finalist

WMC All-Conference, first-team

Foster Award, Greely Senior Athlete of the Year

Team captain

Nolin was close to unhittable on the mound and boasted a powerful bat for a Greely squad which made yet another deep playoff run this season.

Nolin burst on to the scene as a freshman, hitting .357 and excelling as a pitcher and outfielder. As a sophomore, Nolin was a second-team league all-star. He missed his junior campaign due to COVID, but was dominant from day one this spring.

Nolin would go 9-0 on the mound with a 0.93 earned run average. He struck out 81 batters in 59.2 innings and threw a pair of no-hitters.

His stats as a hitter were equally impressive: .356 batting average, .473 on-base average, .644 slugging percentage, 22 runs scored, six doubles, one triple, three home runs, 15 RBI and 14 steals.

Highlights included a no-hitter against Fryeburg Academy in his first varsity start, a two-hit shutout in a victory over Yarmouth, 10 strikeouts in a shutout win over Morse, a four-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in game one of a doubleheader sweep over Cape Elizabeth, three shutout innings in the nightcap against the Capers, two singles, a double and a home run in a win over Gray-New Gloucester and another home run in a victory over Freeport.

Nolin was equally superb in the playoffs, earning the win against Morse in the Round of 16, adding a pair of hits in a quarterfinal round victory over Erskine Academy, then throwing a no-hitter versus Wells in the semifinals, fanning eight in the process. The Rangers lost to Freeport in the regional final.

Nolin plans to play baseball next year at Allegheny College in Pennsylvania.

Brady Nolin, Greely’s Spring Male Athlete of the Year, was a star from the get-go and enjoyed a senior season for the ages.

Coach Derek Soule’s comment: “Brady was the heart and soul of our team. A great leader. He led us offensively in almost every category, but I think his most impactful contributions cannot be measured by statistics. When teammates needed to relax he made them laugh. He has a great sense of humor. When teammates needed to be pushed, Brady pushed them. He played with passion and energy and it was contagious. He elevated the team in so many ways. We will miss him tremendously.”

Previous winners:

2020 No season

2019 Jackson Williams (lacrosse)

2018 Will Neleski (baseball)

2017 Ryan Twitchell (baseball)

2016 Ryan Twitchell (baseball)

2015 Will Bryant (baseball)

2014 Connor Russell (baseball)

2013 Bailey Train (baseball)

2012 Jonah Normandeau (baseball)

2011 Mike Leeman (baseball)

2010 Mark McCauley (track)

2009 Sam Stauber (baseball)

2008 Eric Thompson (lacrosse)

2007 Caleb Jordan (baseball)

2006 Sam Green (baseball)

2005 Chris Martin (baseball)

2004 Ben True (track)

2003 Ryan Copp (baseball)

2002 Brent Lemieux (baseball)

Female:

SAMANTHA GOLDBURG, Senior-Lacrosse

WMC All-Conference, first-team

WMC All-Academic team

Captain

Goldburg was in the middle of the action for Greely’s girls’ lacrosse team this spring, helping the Rangers make their first state finals appearance in 21 years by scoring goals, winning draws and inspiring her teammates.

Goldburg demonstrated the ability to win draws and affect the game in the midfield early in her high school career and after losing out on her junior season due to COVID, she, along with classmate and top scorer Elsa Dean-Muncie, paced Greely to great things this spring.

Goldburg would win 46 draws, collected 28 grounds, scored 37 goals and added 15 assists, as the Rangers overcame a slow start to their season and wound up the second-best team behind Yarmouth in Class B.

Highlights included four goals in a season-opening victory over North Yarmouth Academy, five goals and two assists in a win over Gray-New Gloucester, two goals in a victory over Lake Region, four goals in a win over York, three goals and three assists in a victory over Gorham, three goals, three assists and 13 draw wins in a narrow loss to Yarmouth, two assists in a win over Freeport and five goals in a regular season-ending victory over Cape Elizabeth.

Goldburg was equally dominant in the playoffs, winning seven draws in a state quarterfinal round victory over Brunswick, scoring twice in a semifinal round win over Messalonskee, then leading the team with three goals and winning 11 draws in a state game loss to Yarmouth.

“Sam deserves all the credit for setting herself up for success this season,” said Greely coach Becca Koelker. “She put in a lot of individual work during 2020 to improve her game and it paid dividends this season. She came back stronger than ever. This season, Sam was our linchpin, thriving in her role as a leader both on and off the field.”

Goldburg plans to attend and play lacrosse at William Smith College next year.

Samantha Goldburg, Greely’s Spring Female Athlete of the Year, was a force to be reckoned with and she helped her team get to the final day of the season.

Coach Becca Koelker’s comment: “Sam had the ability to take charge and change the momentum of a game with her play on the draws and in scoring and she became a role model for the younger players, mentoring them and showing them how to play hard. Sam’s mature and balanced perspective helped navigate the ups and downs of the season to help us become a stronger team. She always reminded us to enjoy the journey and never forget our love of the game. Sam has left our program in a better place than when she found it.”

Previous winners:

2020 No season

2019 Marin Provencher (track)

2018 Kelsey Currier (softball)

2017 Kathryn Paré (tennis)

2016 Kelsey Currier (softball)

2015 Alyssa Coyne (track)

2014 Kirstin Sandreuter (track)

2013 Danielle Cimino (softball)

2012 Audrey Parolin (lacrosse)

2011 Katherine Harrington (track)

2010 Marika Stayte (softball)

2009 Liza LePage (track)

2008 Kate Otley (lacrosse)

2007 Becky O’Brien (track)

2006 Lauren Kinney (tennis)

2005 Molly Hamel (lacrosse)

2004 Kate Mason (track)

2003 Sara Dimick (lacrosse)

2002 Sarah Bennis (softball)

