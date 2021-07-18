As a practicing Roman Catholic, do I accept all that is put forward by the leadership of our church? No, I do not. God has given us a conscience, intellect and free will. We can rationalize things for ourselves. I have attended Catholic schools K-12, as have all of my children. Unfortunately, none of them are practicing today. I am deeply saddened by it. Bishops should ask them why they don’t practice.

I am concerned for my church by what the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops are professing by wanting to deny Holy Communion to pro-choice Catholic politicians. President Biden is one such Catholic. Do I sense a bit of politics in that the USCCB is coming up with this now? You betcha!

What an insult to our Catholic president of the U.S. and other Catholic politicians. Another insult is to those non-Catholics who attend Catholic weddings and funerals, when they are told they cannot receive Holy Communion. Is the body and blood of Christ only for Catholics, or does Jesus want to feed his entire flock? Should non-Catholics not be fed by the body and blood of Christ? We are all God’s children, made in His image and likeness. God does not discriminate.

As alleged shepherds, bishops are supposed to lead their flock. They have allowed the 99 sheep to flee in order to save the one. If they keep it up, they will find more empty pews and close more churches. Bishops, open your eyes!

Larry Gilbert Sr.

former mayor

Lewiston

