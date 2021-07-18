As I do every Sunday morning, a couple Sundays ago I eagerly ambled to our rural mailbox to fetch the anticipated paper. (I thoroughly enjoy its diversity of articles, its interesting recipes and the many thought-provoking stories.) The Maine Millennial’s offerings generally get my attention. I find her column very open, honest, personal and even rather raw at times.
After I had read more than half of Victoria Hugo-Vidal’s July 4 column, which focused on the topic of global warming, I read the following words, which I find disturbing and prejudicial. She stated that Mainers were dragging their feet on this crucial issue because “they’re old … it won’t affect them.” While many Mainers are old, to lump them all together as having a negative mindset about the critical matter of climate change is called “ageism”!
I firmly believe that most of our older citizens care very deeply about the future of our planet – not just for themselves but also, especially, for their children and grandchildren. Many have the resources and time to be strong advocates for change and are out there doing just that. And, yes, there are many among us who do not have access to education, nor the resources to make the necessary changes in their lifestyles to help mitigate the effects of global warming.
You, Victoria Hugo-Vidal, have the media at your disposal and, therefore, are in a position to influence public policy and to promote educational opportunities for the public good. You go, girl!
G. Marianne Heinrich-Perry
Readfield
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Maine insects’ disappearance strikes ominous note
-
Arts & Entertainment
Art review: Coastal art colonies captured in variety of styles
-
Books
‘Dream Girl’ turns mundane to macabre
-
Local & State
Maine requires so-called PFAS to be phased out by 2030
-
Arts & Entertainment
Society Notebook: In lieu of exhibit, Harpswell citizen historians hold a book launch
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.