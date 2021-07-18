FALMOUTH CC
Aloha Scramble: Lee Niemeyer/Sean Morrisey/AJ Shiben/Rob Drum/Mike Amero, 30; Eric Eddy/John Emerson/Kyle Bouffard/Will Emerson, 30; Matt Sowles/Matt Lee/Ryan Green/Ryan Babea, 30; Adam Conti/Mark White/Sam Lane/Brett Conley, 32; Angela Campbell/Ian Campbell/Parker Campbell/Ryan Jennings, 34; Brain McAlary/Debbie McAlary/Dan Kelley/Julie Kelley, 35; Bailey Adams/Patrick Stanton/Ashley Gleason/Charlie Mader, 35; Mia Copp/Patrick Copp/Dave Biette/Jen Biette, 35; Don L’Heureux/Kelly L’Heureux/Marilyn Marsanskis/Steve Marsanskis, 37; Sommer Toutain/Adam Toutain/Josh Hanson/Elizabeth Holt, 37; Jon Leahy/Dale Prue/Lester Prue/Stacy Rodenberger, 37; Michael Pridham/Kira Pridham/Trisha Mason/Peter Mason, 37; Chris Healey/Stacey Healey/Shawn White/Amie White, 37; Win Smith/Allison Smith/John Wolanski/Lori Wolanski, 37; Thomas Healey/Isaac Laliberte/Brandon White/Aaron Goodman, 38; Ron Smith/Janet Smith/Tyler Smith, 39.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
In photos: People flock to Freeport for hot air balloon fun
-
Uncategorized
In photos: People flock to Freeport for hot air balloon fun
-
Sports
Local golf results: Sunday, July 18
-
Boston Red Sox
Yankee Stadium fan banned from MLB parks for hitting Verdugo
-
Local & State
Family escapes Westbrook fire that left their home uninhabitable