Male:

DEREK WOLVERTON, Senior—Baseball

WMC All-Conference

WMC All-Academic

Steve Morris Award winner

Team MVP

Wolverton played a huge role as the Waynflete/NYA co-op team enjoyed its best season to date.

Wolverton, who also played hockey at a top level in high school, led the squad this spring in walks (10), runs batted in (18) and stolen bases (17) while hitting a robust .603 with one home run and five triples. Waynflete/NYA won a dozen games, including a playoff game, and lost a one-run decision to Lisbon in the Class C South quarterfinals.

Highlights included three hits against Old Orchard Beach, two hits in a victory over Gray-New Gloucester and a pair of hits in a win over Lake Region.

Derek Wolverton, North Yarmouth Academy’s Spring Male Athlete of the Year, made the most of his senior season on a team that benefited mightily from his presence.

Coach Paul Grazia’s comment: “Derek was an invaluable member of the team this year and was an exceptional defender. He made routine plays look routine and made difficult plays look easy and natural, which can be difficult, especially at the high school level. He was also one of our top players on offense. In addition to his on the field accomplishments, Derek was also a leader on the team. He was always present and engaged in practice. He also has tremendous work ethic and it drives him to continue to improve himself and the team every day. He was a role model for other players on the team. Derek was an enormous part of our success this year and will be greatly missed next year. ”

Previous winners:

2020 No season

2019 Ryan Baker (lacrosse)

2018 Connor Clock (lacrosse)

2017 Dana Nichols (baseball)

2016 Thomas Pitts (lacrosse)

2015 D.J. Nicholas (lacrosse)

2014 Bryce Tetrault (tennis)

2013 Jacob Scammon (lacrosse)

2012 Jake Burns (track)

2011 Ryan Salerno (baseball)

2010 Henry Sterling (track)

2009 Sam Fear (track)

2008 Henry Gleason (lacrosse)

2007 Than Wellin (lacrosse)

2006 Michael Moody (track)

2005 Peter Gerrity (lacrosse)

2004 Brian Chin (track)

2003 Matt Curran (baseball)

2002 Matt Fortin (track)

Female:

MAGGIE HOLT, Junior-Lacrosse

WMC All-Conference team

Holt could and did do it all on the field this season for an NYA squad that was in contention throughout and her best lacrosse is still to come.

Holt gravitated naturally to the sport, as her mother, Dorothy Holt, is the longtime coach at Yarmouth High and her older sister, Ellie Holt, a Greely High graduate, is playing at Sacred Heart University.

Holt, who also plays soccer and ice hockey, became an immediate star on the lacrosse field as a freshman at NYA, making the all-star team. She missed out on her sophomore season due to COVID, but played an integral role in the Panthers’ seven victories this year, scoring 29 goals, while assisting on 12 others. Holt also was strong in the draw circle and on ground balls.

Highlights included three goals against Lake Region, five goals in a win over Wells, four goals, including the winner late, in a come-from-behind victory over Cheverus, four goals in a win over Gray-New Gloucester, three goals against her Mom’s team, Yarmouth, and three assists and 11-of-11 draw success in a loss at eventual Class C champion Waynflete. Holt scored four goals against Lake Region in the state quarterfinals, but the Panthers lost by a goal, 11-10.

Maggie Holt, North Yarmouth Academy’s Spring Female Athlete of the Year, only got better as the season went along and we can’t wait to see what she has in store for her senior campaign.

Coach Molly Moss Stokes’ comment: “Maggie was a tremendous asset to our team this season. Her work ethic, instincts and skill as a player make her an incredible leader on our attack.”

Previous winners:

2020 No season

2019 Helen Hamblett (lacrosse)

2018 Bella McMahon (lacrosse)

2017 Sydney Plummer (softball)

2016 Lena Rich (tennis)

2015 Muriel Adams (track)

2014 Olivia Madore (lacrosse)

2013 Muriel Adams (track)

2012 Sarah Jordan (tennis)

2011 Katie Cawley (lacrosse)

2010 Courtney Dumont (lacrosse)

2009 Thu-Trang Ho (tennis)

2008 Kayte Demont (track)

2007 Erin Lachance (lacrosse)

2006 Meghan Meintel (lacrosse)

2005 Molly Moss (lacrosse)

2004: Kristen Lothes (tennis)

2003 Jenny Kendall (tennis)

2002 Emma Harper (track)

