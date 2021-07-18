Three people who were taken to a hospital Friday night after a deck collapsed in Westbrook have been treated and released, according to the Westbrook Fire Department.

Westbrook Fire Chief Andrew Turcotte told WMTW-TV on Sunday that eight people were evaluated at the scene for injuries and declined medical treatment, and three other people were taken to the hospital. None of the injuries was critical.

About 20 people had gathered Friday evening at the home on 792 Cumberland St., according to a news release issued by the Westbrook Fire Department.

“Fortunately not all were on the deck at the time of the collapse,” the fire department said on its Facebook page, where it posted photographs of the deck collapse and the damage it caused.

It’s not clear exactly how many people were standing on the deck when it gave way, but initial reports said more than 10 people fell about 12 feet to the ground when half of the 30-foot-long deck collapsed.

Turcotte said the deck, which was attached to the rear of the ranch-style home, had significant structural issues and was incapable of handling the weight the gathering placed on it.

Deck collapses are fairly common in the United States. In May, 11 people were injured when a deck collapsed during a birthday party at a Tennessee restaurant, The Associated Press reported. About 40 people were on the deck and fell when it collapsed. Of the 11 people taken to hospitals, two had critical injuries.

Also in May, as many as 15 adults were standing on a balcony overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Malibu, California, when it collapsed, sending them tumbling onto rocks below, the AP reported. Four people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Five others were evaluated at the scene, but declined to be transported.

And the AP reported that in late June, six people were taken to a hospital after a deck separated from a townhouse in Germantown, Maryland, and collapsed. Nine people were on the deck barbecuing when the structure gave way.

Nearly 6,000 decks collapse in the United States every year, according to the Westbrook Fire Department. Homeowners and landlords are encouraged to inspect exterior weight-bearing structures annually.

“If you are uncertain what to look for as signs of danger, contact a reputable contractor of the Westbrook Code Enforcement office,” the fire department said.

