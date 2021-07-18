Male:

ALEX CALLAHAN, Senior—Lacrosse

All-American

Senior All-Star

SMAA All-Conference

SMAA All-Academic

Team MVP

Captain

Callahan was bound and determined to restore the Red Storm to the upper echelon of Class A contenders and was he ever successful, willing his team to the semifinals while playing lockdown defense against some of the best players in the state.

Callahan only won seven games combined during his freshman and sophomore seasons, then lost out on his junior campaign altogether, when it was cancelled by COVID. This year, Scarborough returned to form and Callahan, one of the state’s elite defensemen, played a huge role.

Callahan scooped up 33 ground balls and forced 14 turnovers and he occasionally got involved on offense as well, but that only began to tell the story of his impact.

“Alex matched up against the best players in the state and was able to neutralize them,” said Scarborough coach Zach Barrett. “Opposing teams had to beat us with players other than their typical go-to guys. Alex also made some huge plays in important games that led to stops and subsequent goals or important possessions when needed.”

The Red Storm went 9-3 in the regular season, ended Thornton Academy’s two-year title reign in the state finals, then finally met their match at top-ranked Berwick Academy in the semifinals.

“Our defense was solid all year,” Callahan said. “It meant the world for us to come out here and handle our business.”

Callahan, who received myriad postseason awards, will play lacrosse at Seton Hill University, a Division II school in Greensburg, Pennsylvania next year, where he plans to study health science.

Every great team needs a backbone and this season, Alex Callahan, Scarborough’s Spring Male Athlete of the Year, willingly and skillfully played that role for the Red Storm.

Coach Zach Barrett’s comment: “Not only did Alex anchor the defense, but he provided dedicated leadership on and off the field, making sure players were showing up and bringing their ‘A’-game everyday at practice and especially on game days. Alex worked harder than anyone else on our team and made sure that everyone else was at least trying to work as hard.”

Previous winners:

2020 No season

2019 Nick Thompson (baseball)

2018 Reece Lagerquist (lacrosse)

2017 Sam Neugebauer (lacrosse)

2016 Sam Rusak (track)

2015 Nate Howard (lacrosse)

2014 Ben Greenberg (baseball)

2013 John Wheeler (lacrosse)

2012 Ben Wessel (baseball)

2011 Ben Wessel (baseball)

2010 Nick Neugebauer (lacrosse)

2009 Chris Bernard (baseball)

2008 Ryan Hunt (lacrosse)

2007 Phil Lambert (lacrosse)

2006 Bryan Macphie (lacrosse)

2005 David Hamilton (lacrosse)

2004 David Hamilton (lacrosse)

2003 Adam Mumm (track)

2002 Keith Corey (track)

Female:

KATHLEEN MURPHY, Senior-Lacrosse

SMAA All-Conference

SMAA All-Academic

Murphy made one of the most difficult positions in sports look almost easy at times, as she made clutch save after clutch save and helped inspire the Red Storm to their best season in years.

Murphy made the SMAA All-Rookie team and was an honorable mention all-star as a freshman. Then, as a sophomore, she was a second-team all-star. After losing out on her junior season due to the pandemic, Murphy more than made up for lost time this spring as Scarborough improved to one win in 2019 to 10 this year, a season which culminated with a trip to the regional final.

Murphy, who was also a standout ice hockey player for the Red Storm, stopped 58 percent of the shots she faced, scooped up 32 ground balls, forced four turnovers and for good measure even earned an assist.

Highlights included eight saves in a season-opening win over Gorham, 11 saves in a victory over Thornton Academy, six saves and an assist on a goal in a win at Cheverus, 13 saves in a victory over Bonny Eagle, 17 saves in a one-goal loss to Massabesic, 10 saves in a win over Portland, a dozen saves in a loss to Greely, 15 saves in a win at Windham and 15 saves in an overtime loss at Falmouth.

Murphy was equally superb in the playoffs, stopping 10 shots in a quarterfinal round win over Gorham, making a dozen critical saves in a semifinal round victory over Massabesic and 14 saves in a loss to eventual champion Kennebunk in the Class A South Final.

“I just try to relax before each game because I get super-anxious,” Murphy said. “My teammates are always there for me and knowing that is enough.”

Murphy isn’t done impressing on the lacrosse field. She’ll play next year at Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, where she plans to study marketing.

Kathleen Murphy, Scarborough’s Spring Female Athlete of the Year, was the epitome of clutch and she played a huge role in her team’s unforgettable season.

Coach Emily Field’s comment: “Kathleen kept us in so many games and plays with just about equal confidence out on the field to basically give us a woman-up advantage coming out of our defensive end. When someone gets a shot past Kathleen, they’ve earned the goal, but she comes up huge when we need her to.”

Previous winners:

2020 No season

2019 Bella Dickinson (softball)

2018 Chloe Griffin (softball)

2017 Lilly Volk (softball)

2016 Maggie Murphy (softball)

2015 Megan Nathanson (tennis)

2014 Alyssa Williamson (softball)

2013 Marisa O’Toole (softball)

2012 Nicole Kirk (track)

2011 Nicole Kirk (track)

2010 Heather Carrier (softball)

2009 Ellie Morin (lacrosse)

2008 Melissa Dellatorre (softball)

2007 Kelsey Griffin (softball)

2006 Lauren Hagerman (lacrosse)

2005 Camille Jania (tennis)

2004 Sarah Marchilli (softball)

2003 Chelsey Ledue (track)

2002 Jen Williams (softball)

