READING, Pa. — Hudson Potts and Devlin Granberg combined for nine RBI, and the Portland Sea Dogs set a franchise record with their 13th straight win Sunday – a 15-4 rout of the Reading Fightin Phils.

The Sea Dogs scored 14 runs in the first five innings as they completed a six-game series sweep for the second week in a row. Last week, Portland won six straight against the Hartford Yard Goats at Hadlock Field.

UP NEXT WHO: Harrisburg Senators at Portland Sea Dogs WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Granberg went 4 for 6 and homered for the third consecutive game – a two-run blast in the second inning that gave the Sea Dogs a 4-0 lead. He also had a two-run single during a seven-run fifth inning that included a grand slam by Potts, who was 3 for 5 with five RBI.

Jeisson Rosario and Pedro Castellanos also homered. Portland finished with 19 hits.

Josh Winckowski (5-1) worked five innings to get the win, allowing two runs on six hits.

Portland returns home for the next two weeks, hosting six games each against the Harrisburg Senators and New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale is scheduled to make a rehab start for the Sea Dogs on Tuesday night.

Send questions/comments to the editors.