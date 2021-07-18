CYCLING

Tadej Pogacar won the Tour de France for the second straight year after a mostly ceremonial final stage to the Champs-Elysees in cycling’s biggest race.

The 22-year-old Slovenian rider with UAE Team Emirates had a final margin of 5 minutes, 20 seconds over Jonas Vingegaard, becoming the youngest double winner of the race.

Wout van Aert won the 67-mile stage in a mass sprint. Van Aert, a 26-year-old Belgian, is the first rider since 1979 to win a sprint stage, a mountain stage and an individual time trial in the same edition of the Tour.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton roared back from a first-lap incident that sent championship leader Max Verstappen to the hospital and overcame a 10-second penalty to win the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, England.

The seven-time champion won at his home track to snap a run of five races without a victory and slash his gap to Verstappen from 33 points to eight.

Verstappen beat Hamilton at the start and the two title contenders furiously zigzagged for position. Their cars touched at least twice as Hamilton tried to slip past Verstappen. Hamilton’s front wheel touched Verstappen’s rear wheel the second time the drivers made contact, and Verstappen careened off course, through the gravel and into the tire barrier.

Charles Leclerc moved into the lead before the race was red-flagged for 45 minutes to allow for repairs to the tire barrier. After the race restarted, Hamilton was assessed his penalty and dropped back to fifth place, but he worked his way back up to second and then passed Leclerc with two laps remaining.

TENNIS

OLYMPICS: U.S. player Coco Gauff tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing her to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics.

Gauff, 17, is No. 25 in the WTA rankings.

• Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini announced his withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics because of a thigh injury sustained at the grass-court tournament.

The 25-year-old Italian said on Instagram that he had an MRI scan the day before and “was informed I will not be able to compete for a couple of weeks.”

PRAGUE OPEN: French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova triumphed in the Czech Republic for her third WTA title, demolishing Tereza Martincova, 6-2, 6-0, in an all-Czech final.

HAMBURG EUROPEAN OPEN: Pablo Carreno Busta continued to impress on clay with a 6-2, 6-4 win against Filip Krajinovic in the final in Hamburg, Germany.

