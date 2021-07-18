The heavy rainfall that hit New England over the weekend washed out some roads and bridges and flooded basements in Vermont and New Hampshire.
There were no reports of flash flooding in Maine on Sunday, the National Weather Service Office in Gray said, but Portland set a new rainfall record for the date with 1.17 inches recorded at the jetport. That amount broke the old record of 1.12 inches set on July 18, 2008.
A bridge in Brattleboro, Vermont, was completely washed out, Charles Keir III, assistant fire chief, told the Brattleboro Reformer on Sunday.
Brattleboro received about 2.5 inches of rainfall during Saturday afternoon and night, the fire department said.
In West Haven, Vermont, the Devil’s Bowl Speedway canceled its racing event scheduled Sunday.
“Persistent rain is expected to continue through the night,” organizers said in a news release. They also pulled the plug on Saturday’s event because of the rain.
In New Hampshire, southwestern areas received over 3 inches of rain on Saturday. The town of Richmond got 4.98 inches in 24-hour period, WMUR-TV reported.
Several roads were closed in the western part of the state on Sunday because of flooding, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation said.
“For your safety please do not travel through flooded roadways,” Commissioner Victoria Sheehan said in a statement.
New Hampshire authorities also encouraged campers along rivers and streams to evacuate if flooding is occurring.
Flooded streets and power outages also were reported in Worcester, Massachusetts, and in parts of Rhode Island.
There was no word of injuries.
The storm was moving out of the area on Sunday.
Portland Press Herald Staff Writer Dennis Hoey contributed to this report.
