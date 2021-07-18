Male:

BEN ADEY, Senior-Lacrosse/Tennis

Tennis state singles semifinalist

WMC All-Conference tennis, first-team singles

WMC All-Academic, tennis

WMC Class C lacrosse first-team defenseman

WMC All-Academic, lacrosse

Adey had the Midas Touch this spring, winning a state title in lacrosse, a team state title in tennis and he also excelled as an individual in tennis.

Adey, who also excelled in soccer and skiing during his time in high school, winning nine championships overall, burst on to the scene as a freshman, playing doubles and helping the Flyers win their 11th straight Class C boys’ tennis team title. As a sophomore, he moved up to singles, became a league all-star and helped Waynflete make it 12 in a row. Adey missed his junior year due to COVID, but he set a goal to win state titles in both lacrosse and tennis this spring and wouldn’t be denied.

First, in the state singles tournament, Adey, ranked third, got all the way to the final four. He then capped an all-star season by leading the Flyers to their 13th consecutive championship, going 9-2 in team play.

Then, in lacrosse, as Waynflete’s top defender, often assigned to blanket the opposition’s top scorer, Adey anchored a unit that allowed just 10 total goals in three postseason games en route to a Class C crown. The Flyers lost one game all year and were arguably the finest team in program history.

Adey will attend Bates College in Lewiston in the fall.

Ben Adey, Waynflete’s Spring Male Athlete of the Year, redefined the word champion and won with jaw-dropping consistency this year and throughout his high school career.

Lacrosse coach Andrew Leach’s comment: “I can’t say enough good things about Ben. He stepped forward and offered up his services before the spring. He wanted to help out the team and I was ecstatic. I had the opportunity to coach him in the fall and I knew how great of a person he was. Someone you want with you in tough moments. He’s a great teammate. I have no doubt that Ben could do whatever he wants and when he does it he’ll be great at it. We wouldn’t have had our amazing season without his help. All class. I can’t wait to see what he does at his next stop.

Tennis coach Jeff Madore’s comment: “Ben was not only our best player, but best at everything else as well. He set a great example for others with his work ethic, support of his teammates and sportsmanship. Playing two sports requires organizational skills, discipline, athleticism and fitness. He excelled in all. Plus, he is a really nice person who is respected and liked by everyone. He makes everyone around him better just by being Ben.”

Previous winners:

2020 No season

2019 Thorne Kieffer (tennis)

2018 Hank Duvall (lacrosse)

2017 Brandon Ameglio (tennis)

2016 Will Nelligan (lacrosse)

2015 Isaac Salas (tennis)

2014 Isaac Salas (tennis)

2013 Andrew Butler (baseball)

2012 Chris Burke (lacrosse)

2011 Charlie Laprade (baseball)

2010 Brandon Thompson (tennis)

2009 Brandon Thompson (tennis)

2008 Brandon Thompson (tennis)

2007 David Cutler (lacrosse)

2006 Ben Whipple (tennis)

2005 Reid McMullan (lacrosse)

2004 Matt Lacasse (track)

Female:

JESSE CONNORS, Junior-Lacrosse

Connors channeled the heartbreak of losing out on her sophomore season into a renewed commitment to fitness and the results were staggering, as she emerged as one of the state’s most undeniable offensive forces, one with a penchant for the big goal, and she carried the Flyers to their first title in eight seasons in the process.

Connors was born to play lacrosse, as her mother, Waynflete coach Cathie Connors, has long been the state’s premier coach. Jesse Connors witnessed Waynflete several state title runs as a young girl and joined the Flyers varsity as a freshman. She emerged late that season as a player to watch and was poised for a big sophomore season, but it was erased by COVID.

While she lost out on a whole year, Connors made sure she’d be ready when the 2021 campaign began, as she worked out with abandon and it soon became clear that she was going to have a season to remember.

It wound up being even more special than anyone could have imagined or scripted.

Connors scored 44 goals and assisted on 24 others. She scored three goals apiece against York and St. Dom’s, but really began turning heads the historic weekend of May 7-8. First, at Gorham, Connors, moments after having to leave the game with an apparent back injury, scored in overtime to give Waynflete a dramatic 6-5 victory. Less than 24 hours later, she scored three goals to help the Flyers down Cheverus, 7-4, giving her mother her 300th career win. Connors then had five goals in a victory over Wells and scored the winner in the waning moments, with a new stick for good measure, in a one-goal home win over North Yarmouth Academy.

Waynflete then made a memorable run to the title, as Connors had two goals and four assists in a state quarterfinal round win over Wells, scored twice in a semifinal round win at Maranacook/Winthrop and was simply magical in the Class C state game against a Freeport squad which had beaten the Flyers during the regular season. Connors scored three first half goals, then added a pair in the second half before forcing a turnover in the final seconds to clinch a dramatic 9-8 victory.

“It was the best feeling ever,” Jesse Connors said. “I knew our team could do it. We love each other.”

Connors, who also plays goalie for the soccer team and plays basketball in the winter, would love to play lacrosse in college and you’d be foolish to be against her.

But first, Jesse Connors, Waynflete’s Spring Female Athlete of the Year, has one final year to star at the high school level and play for her Mom. She can’t wait for that opportunity and we can’t wait to see how it turns out.

Coach Cathie Connors’ comment: “Jesse really cared about her teammates and fully enjoyed being out on the field each and every day. She was an anchor on defense, had many game-changing goals on attack and her speed, which is one of her biggest assets, was crucial on our transition. She worked really hard on her strength, speed and stick skills during the pandemic and it really paid off.”

Previous winners:

2020 No season

2019 Emi Boedeker (lacrosse)

2018 Izzy Burdick (lacrosse)

2017 Abby Pipkin (track)

2016 Nina Moore (lacrosse)

2015 Helen Gray-Bauer (lacrosse)

2014 Emily White (tennis)

2013 Sadie Cole (lacrosse)

2012 Martha Veroneau (lacrosse)

2011 Scout Haffenreffer (lacrosse)

2010 Morgan Woodhouse (lacrosse)

2009 Christine Ordway (tennis)

2008 Laura Armstrong (lacrosse)

2007 Christine Ordway (tennis)

2006 Christine Ordway (tennis)

2005 Gretchen Koch (lacrosse)

2004 Lily Hoffman (lacrosse)

