Male:

COLIN SENGER, Senior—Lacrosse

WMC All-Conference

Senger relished the role of holding the opposition at bay and being an emotional leader for a Clippers team that overcame some midseason struggles to rebound and repeat as Class B state champion.

Senger was on the 2019 Yarmouth squad that edged Greely in the state final and win the program’s first crown in a decade (he scored a goal in that game), but last spring, as a junior, he wasn’t able to play a single minute of lacrosse as the season was cancelled by COVID. Senger and his teammates made up for lost time this year, starting fast, struggling at times, then saving their best for last as they wound up atop the heap once more.

Senger scored a goal in a season-opening win over Greely, but after starting 3-1, the Clippers lost five out of six games. They closed with victories over Falmouth and York and despite being ranked sixth in Class B, embarked on a title run.

Senger contributed to a defensive effort that blanked Brewer in the state preliminary round, held Mt. Blue to just two goals in the quarterfinals and Greely to only four in the semifinals. Yarmouth then squared off against Marshwood in the state game, in what proved to be a back-and-forth contest. Senger scored once, had two assists and collected eight ground balls as the Clippers prevailed, 13-10, to go back-to-back for just the second time in program history.

“This feels amazing,” said Senger. “We’ve had this goal the whole year. We wanted to win back-to-back after last year got canceled. We were reigning champs and wanted to keep it that way.”

If his lacrosse exploits weren’t impressive enough, Senger was also part of a 4×400 relay team that placed seventh at the Class B state outdoor track meet.

Senger plans on attending the University of Oklahoma next year and will play club lacrosse.

Colin Senger, Yarmouth’s Spring Male Athlete of the Year, was chomping at the bit to return to the lacrosse field this season and not only made up for lost time, but played a huge role in the Clippers’ earning another coveted piece of hardware.

Coach Jon Miller’s comment: “Colin is a very talented player and is a leader on the team. It’s difficult to appreciate his impact on games without the goals and assist statistics, but he had 30 caused turnovers this season and often created offense from his solid defense and transition abilities. He played almost every shift at long-stick middie, covering the opponents’ best midfielders, which takes some serious conditioning.”

Previous winners:

2020 No season

2019 Jake Rogers (lacrosse)

2018 Luke Waeldner (baseball)

2017 Gibson Harnett (baseball)

2016 Matthew Beatty (lacrosse)

2015 Joe Oliva (lacrosse)

2014 Braden Becker (tennis)

2013 Ben Decker (tennis)

2012 Bryce Snyder (baseball)

2011 Campbell Belisle-Haley (baseball)

2010 Nick Whittaker (baseball)

2009 Rob Highland (lacrosse)

2008 Robb Arndt (baseball)

2007 Jon Poole (lacrosse)

2006 Hans Tobiason (lacrosse)

2005 Chris Hichborn (lacrosse)

2004 Jon Miller (lacrosse)

2003 Jared Harriman (lacrosse)

2002 Tim Kjeldgaard (lacrosse)

Female:

ANNIE LOWENSTEIN, Senior-Lacrosse

All-American

WMC All-Conference

Lowenstein loves the sport of lacrosse and it’s safe to say that lacrosse loved her back this season, as she scored goals in abundance and got to bow out with a long-awaited championship celebration.

Lowenstein was a rare freshman who made an immediate impact for one of the state’s premier programs, scoring 17 goals her first season. She then erupted for 38 during an all-star season as a sophomore, but in each of those years, Yarmouth lost overtime heartbreakers to Cape Elizabeth in the Class B state final. Those disappointments paled in comparison to what Lowenstein had to endure as a junior, as the season was cancelled altogether by COVID.

All was right with the world again this spring, however, as Lowenstein, who possesses a palpable joy when on the field, be it on her long runs, tenacity in scooping up a ground ball, faking a long shot or running in and beating a helpless goalie, was simply unstoppable. As was her team.

Lowenstein scored 46 goals this season and added 17 assists. The Clippers won 14 of 15 games and captured the title for the first time since 2015.

Highlights were plentiful, as Lowenstein scored three goals, including the first two of the season, in a victory at Cape Elizabeth in the opener, three goals in a home win over Greely, four goals in a victory at Massabesic, four goals in a win over two-time reigning Class A champion Falmouth, three goals in a second victory over Greely, three goals in a second win over Cape Elizabeth, six goals and a pair of assists in a win at Freeport and five goals in a regular season-ending victory over York.

Lowenstein then ensured her senior season would end with a title, as she scored once and assisted on two other goals in a therapeutic state quarterfinal round win over Cape Elizabeth, erupted for seven goals and assisted on three others in a semifinal round victory over York, then scored twice, on pivotal free positions with the game hanging in the balance, and won seven timely draws in a state game win over Greely.

Those final two goals gave Lowenstein 101 for her career, and she became just the fourth player in program history to reach that plateau, joining Danielle Torres, Grace O’Donnell and Eva Then.

“We worked so hard this season knowing we had such a huge senior class and we’ve had the stress of losing two (championship) games before this,” Lowenstein said. “Getting one to go our way is incredible.”

Lowenstein will play next year at Bates College in Lewiston.

Annie Lowenstein, Yarmouth’s Spring Female Athlete of the Year, was truly one of a kind, a joy to watch and a talent whose performance on the biggest stage guaranteed her a permanent place in program lore.

Coach Dorothy Holt’s comment: “Annie gives 110 percent every day and brings her teammates with her. Her leadership and desire is infectious. We say you’re only as good as your senior leadership and with Annie as one of them, we knew we were in the best of hands. You don’t have the opportunity to coach many players like Annie, I was lucky.”

Previous winners:

2020 No season

2019 Abi Thornton (lacrosse)

2018 Eva Then (lacrosse)

2017 Gretchen Barbera (lacrosse)

2016 Mary Kate Gunville (lacrosse)

2015 Mari Cooper (softball)

2014 Grace O’Donnell (lacrosse)

2013 Grace O’Donnell (lacrosse)

2012 Hannah Potter (tennis)

2011 Danielle Torres (lacrosse)

2010 Danielle Torres (lacrosse)

2009 Haley Knaub (track)

2008 Nicole Grover (lacrosse)

2007 Laurie Baker (lacrosse)

2006 Emily Johnson (lacrosse)

2005 Chrissie Attura (lacrosse)

2004 Louise Taylor (tennis)

2003 Louise Taylor (tennis)

2002 Christine Clancy (tennis)

