BERWICK — The Ararat 9U Cal Ripken All-Stars reached the championship game of the state tournament recently, falling to Noble in the final.

Ararat dropped its first game before it reeled off four consecutive victories to emerge out of the loser’s bracket.

Ararat clinched a berth in the state final with a 10-7 victory over Andy Valley. Bryson Rioux pitched 5 2/3 strong innings to record the win. He helped his own cause with a double and a triple. Luke Pinkham drew a key RBI walk late in the game to secure the victory.

Jackson Ramsay, Evan Keleher, Jax Hinds and Blake Pelletier also had big hits.

Earlier in the tournament, Ararat edged Messalonskee 16-15 thanks to three strong innings on the mound from reliever Keleher. Keleher also doubled and singled. Pelletier led the way with three singles.

Jackson Ramsay, Jax Hinds and Landon Harvey each had three hits in a 27-8 win over Waterville. Harvey also pitched a gem in the victory, striking out five in four innings. Keleher turned two double plays in a 15-14 win over Bath while Rioux and Thomas Paquette each had three hits.

