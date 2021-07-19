I’d heard about The Chart Room, the pub at Black Point Inn in Scarborough, for quite some time and was eager to check it out.

My drinking companions and I were impressed when we pulled up to the stately hotel and upon finding the warm and cozy décor when we entered, particularly noting the area around the fireplace. The star of the show, however, was the outdoor seating (some of it shaded) with spectacular water views. Unfortunately, it was drizzling when we arrived, so that wasn’t an option.

IF YOU GO THE CHART ROOM WHERE: Black Point Inn, 510 Black Point Road, Scarborough; (297) 883-2500, Black Point Inn, 510 Black Point Road, Scarborough; (297) 883-2500, blackpointinn.com/dining/the-chart-room WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to close daily PARKING: Black Point Inn has a parking lot, but you can also dock your boat at Prouts Neck Yacht Club a few hundred feet away and walk. WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE: Yes BOTTOM LINE: The Chart Room’s best feature is its breathtaking water views, so be sure to go on a day when you can sit outside and enjoy them.

Sitting inside, which felt like a halfhearted attempt at a cross between a pub and a nautical theme, wasn’t as enticing, especially after the hostess told us that the fireplace seating was not, in fact, part of The Chart Room and that we were not allowed to have drinks there (despite the website specifically mentioning curling up by the fire).

There are only four seats at the actual bar (which had no purse hooks), so instead of taking up most of it, we chose one of the two high-top tables which had comfortable wooden stools with backs and footrests. There was a discreet television screen above the bar, and music was playing at a reasonable volume.

The cocktail menu had nine original choices (ranging from $10 to $13) and the mocktail menu had six $5-$6 options. Our designated driver went with the $6 Cherry Lime Rickey (black cherry juice, simple syrup, fresh lime, soda water) recommended by our server. My other drinking companion opted for the $13 Coastal Flower, a visually stunning deep purple coupe filled with a mixture of Ice Pik vodka, crème de violette, hibiscus, simple syrup, lemon and bitters and served with a salt rim. We weren’t fans of the salt rim when we first tasted it, but it eventually grew on my friend. I went with the $11 Black Point Bourbon: Maker’s Mark, ginger liqueur, bitters, lemon and candied ginger. It was nicely done, without that burning sensation that too much ginger can produce.

If you’re looking for something other than a cocktail or a mocktail, The Chart Room also has an impressive selection of beers and wines, including 18 wines by the glass (three bubbles, seven reds, six whites and two rosés), ranging from $8 to $15.

Service was excellent throughout our visit. We were there on a Friday afternoon in between the lunch and dinner service, but there was still a small bar menu with options like chips, salad, chowder and sandwiches.

Throughout July and August, $1 from every glass of Shipyard Beer, Fess Parker wine and Ice Pik vodka sold at The Chart Room will go to feed the hungry in Maine and Massachusetts as part of the seventh annual Raise Your Glass campaign. Other Maine-based participants include Migis Lodge on Sebago Lake and Higgins Beach Inn in Scarborough. The campaign goal is to raise more than $5,000 this summer, with the proceeds benefiting Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine and Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry in Massachusetts. Previous Raise Your Glass campaigns have helped fund the Autism Society of Maine, Maine Audubon and Spurwink, a nonprofit that provides behavioral health and education services to children, adults and families.

So if you’re looking for a way to help a worthy cause while enjoying a cocktail or mocktail, head to The Chart Room before the end of August – but be sure to pick a day when the weather will allow you to sit outside enjoying the view. Reservations strongly recommended.

Retired diplomat Angie Bryan writes about Maine’s cocktail bars while making as many puns as her editor allows.

