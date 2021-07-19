The Maine Justice Foundation has announced it received $50,000 from former Maine house speaker and U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon for its foundation’s Racial Justice Fund.

“We are so grateful for this incredible support,” Executive Director Michelle Draeger said. “This gift is a huge investment in a Maine where all people are valued and included, where race does not determine the quality of the health care you receive, your educational opportunities, or your treatment by the justice system. Sara Gideon’s partnership will mean a great deal to our work to foster racial justice and equity at all levels of Maine society.”

“During my time as speaker and on my Senate campaign, I had the opportunity to see the challenges Mainers are facing, alongside the direct community support work taking place to address those hardships,” Gideon said. “My belief in our collective responsibility to improve the lives of others is what has always guided me and what always will.”

The goal of the foundation’s Racial Justice Fund is to support Black, Indigenous, and People of Color statewide to forge social, systemic and economic solutions that will address racism and inequities in culture, organizations and systems.

Since last fall, corporations and philanthropic leaders across Maine have given over $476,000 to the foundation’s Racial Justice Fund.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: