Let us be reminded that the recent challenge of voting rights was initiated by a man who lost a very, free, fair and secure election and a Republican party which refuses to support the results of a democratic process.
It is only right that the federal government should have oversight into the way elections are run at the state level. As we see now, states have too much discretion to pass laws that limit who may vote.
That is what happened after Reconstruction that resulted in “Jim Crow” laws that created obstacles to voting.
When it comes to a basic American right, such as voting, it is a national right not a state law right.
Remember, on democratic practices, the whole world watches this “shining city upon a hill.”
Jake Hawkins
Arundel
