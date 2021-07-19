D. Gross
3 p.m. Saturday. Urban Farm Fermentory, 200 Anderson St., Portland, $5 suggested donation, all ages. dgrossmusic.com
Spend part of your Saturday afternoon sipping kombucha while enjoying a solo electric show from D. Gross. You’ll hear all original material including a new batch of songs Gross will be recording in the fall. Gross has been performing around the East Coast for two decades as a solo act and as a member of Los Federales, and he sure knows his way around a guitar.
Jud Caswell
6 p.m. Saturday. Waterfront Park, Bath, free. chocolatechurcharts.org
Singer-songwriter Jud Caswell plays a free show by the ocean that’s being presented by Maine Street Bath and Chocolate Church Arts Center. He’ll be joined by his longtime collaborator, percussionist Alfred Lund. Caswell won the prestigious Kerrville New Folk competition in 2006, and Judy Collins recorded one of his songs. He has five albums out in the world, including “Morning Cordial Volume 1” with songs like “Keep Walking” and “Ring Joy and Peace,” which were recorded last year during the height of pandemic lockdown.
Robin Spielberg
7:30 p.m. Saturday. Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison, $28. deertrees-theater.org
Internationally known pianist and composer Robin Spielberg has released 20 albums and appears on more than 40 compilations. Her repertoire includes original piano solos, arrangements of American standards and interpretations of classical compositions, among other magic with 88 keys. Her latest single is the spellbinding, mystical track “In Search of the Forest Fairy,” during which she traverses emotional landscapes using two hands, pure imagination and sublime talent.
