AUGUSTA — Lawmakers in the Maine House on Monday upheld Gov. Janet Mills’ veto of a bill seeking to force the sale of the state’s two largest electric utilities.

The 68-65 vote in the House was well short of the two-thirds margin that would have been needed to override Mills’ veto of a bill that would have dramatically reshaped Maine’s electricity landscape. However, supporters of the push to create a large, consumer-owned utility in Maine have pledged to work to send the issue directly to voters next year via a statewide referendum.

Mills vetoed the high-profile and controversial bill last week, claiming the proposal to create a Pine Tree Power Company from the assets of Central Maine Power and Versant Power was “hastily drafted and hastily amended.” In her veto letter, Mills raised concerns about the proposed company’s board of directors as well as the costs of protracted litigation and delayed investment in the grid during what she called a “hostile takeover of the state’s utilities.”

Bill sponsor Rep. Seth Berry, D-Bowdoinham, said he agreed with Mills’ letter on one key point: That the legislation is “arguably one of the most consequential every to be considered by the Legislature — a bill the impact of which would touch the lives of every Maine citizen in serious, substantial and fundamental ways.”

But Berry said a “consumer-owned business model is far better suited to the complex and urgent needs of our energy future” and will give ratepayers more control. Berry said the bill, L.D. 1708, would “free our people from energy captivity” under the foreign companies that own CMP and Versant.

“Our monopoly grid will soon power every aspect of our lives,” Berry said in a floor speech. “It is the lifeline of our shared energy future. It is possibly the most critical infrastructure of tomorrow, essential to our security and our survival.”

Opponents, meanwhile, suggested the bill would create a dangerous precedent by forcing two private companies to sell billions of dollars in assets to the Pine Tree Power Company.

“If we don’t like way our cable companies are run, are we going to have state-owned cable?” asked Rep. Bruce Bickford, R-Auburn. “Are we going to have state-owned newspapers if we don’t like what they write? Are we going to have state-owned grocery stores? This is something that Russia does, China does, Venezuela does. Is that direction we want to head?”

The outcome of the House vote on Mills’ veto was widely expected given the relatively narrow margins with which L.D. 1708 passed the House and Senate.

Not long after the House vote, an organization supporting the bill, Our Power, said they are ready to begin collecting the signatures needed to place a consumer-owned utility question on the statewide ballot in 2022.

“While politicians in Augusta have failed to let Maine ratepayers weigh in on this important question this year, we will make sure that voters’ voices are heard in 2022,” said Stephanie Clifford, campaign manager for Our Power.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: