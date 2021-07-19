A 78-year-old North Yarmouth man died Monday when the car he was driving on Route 1 in Cumberland crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and hit a dump truck, Cumberland police said.
Paul Soule was driving a Subaru Outback south on Route 1 just after noon when it veered into a fully loaded Crooker Construction Co. dump truck driven by Trevor Lamoreau, 54, of Richmond, police said. Soule died at the scene and Lamoreau was taken to Maine Medical Center with what police described as minor injuries.
Route 1 was closed from the Yarmouth line to Tuttle Road for nearly four hours, police said, and a crew from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection was called to the scene because of fluid leaks from the vehicles. Fire crews from Cumberland, Yarmouth and Falmouth, as well as police from Cumberland, Yarmouth, Falmouth, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine State Police were at the scene.
Cumberland police said an investigation into the crash is continuing, but no criminal charges are anticipated.
