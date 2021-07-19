Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  7/21  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee

Wed.  7/21  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Wed.  7/21  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability and Transportation Committee

Thur.  7/22  5 p.m.  Finance Committee

Mon.  7/26  8 a.m.  Broadband Planning Committee

Mon.  7/26  5 p.m.  City Council Workshop

Mon.  7/26  5:30 p.m.  Rental Housing Advisory Committee

Tues.  7/27  8 a.m.  Legislative/Nominating Committee

Tues.  7/27  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop and Meeting

Tues.  7/27  5 p.m.  City Council Workshop

Wed.  7/28  11 a.m.  Mayor’s Monthly Zoom

Wed.  7/28  5 p.m.  Rent Board

Wed.  7/28  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Public Hearing

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

