Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 7/21 4 p.m. Public Art Committee
Wed. 7/21 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 7/21 5:30 p.m. Sustainability and Transportation Committee
Thur. 7/22 5 p.m. Finance Committee
Mon. 7/26 8 a.m. Broadband Planning Committee
Mon. 7/26 5 p.m. City Council Workshop
Mon. 7/26 5:30 p.m. Rental Housing Advisory Committee
Tues. 7/27 8 a.m. Legislative/Nominating Committee
Tues. 7/27 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop and Meeting
Tues. 7/27 5 p.m. City Council Workshop
Wed. 7/28 11 a.m. Mayor’s Monthly Zoom
Wed. 7/28 5 p.m. Rent Board
Wed. 7/28 6 p.m. Charter Commission Public Hearing
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
