Full Moon Canoe Tours

8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Also July 30, Aug. 6, Aug. 19-21, Sept. 5. Scarborough Marsh Audubon Center, 92 Pine Point Road, Scarborough, $16. maineaudubon.org

Maine Audubon invites you to spend about 90 glorious minutes paddling around Scarborough Marsh as you experience the sights and sounds of its inhabitants beneath the full moon. You’ll keep an eye out for black-crowned night herons and snowy egrets, and if luck is on your side, you could encounter a harbor seal or muskrat living their best life in the water. Book your slot by giving them a ring at (207) 883-5100. Life jackets, canoes, paddles and a tour guide are all included.

‘The She Shed: Out of Quarantine’

7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Through Sept. 2. Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth, $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

For some midweek amusement, head to Falmouth for The Footlights Theatre original comedy “The She Shed: Out of Quarantine.” The show celebrates women of all ages and the fun goes down like an old-time variety show. The giggles will be nonstop, courtesy of Leslie Chadbourne, Nancy Durgin and Cheryl Wilson Reynolds, with some additional shenanigans from Elizabeth Alease Jamison.

‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through Aug. 7. City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford, $20. citytheater.org

Biddeford’s City Theater is downright delighted to be getting back into the swing of live productions, and you can celebrate with them by seeing the joyful show “The Marvelous Wonderettes.” Portlanders Kelly Mosher, Emily Davis, Jackie Grigg and Brie Roche play four young women bursting with hopes and dreams, all with sensational singing voices. You’ll hear ’50s and ’60s gems like “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid” and “Wedding Bell Blues.”

Pittston Fair

Thursday through Sunday. Pittston Fairgrounds, 995 East Pittston Road, $8, 12 and under free. pittstonfair.com

Having fun is fair game this weekend in Pittston, where the schedule is stacked with fabulous fair fodder. You’ve got four days to get yourself there, and the partial list of events and activities includes the Maine Strawberry Pageant, historical museum, goat fun show, pig scramble, horse pulling, truck pulling, horse shows, baby contest, exhibitions, Smokey’s Greater Shows, demos and a chowder cook-off. Enough said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: