Christmas marketplace in July – Saturday, July 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Drive, Buxton. Handmade crafts, vintage items, cookies, pickles and more. Start your Christmas shopping early and stay for lunch, $8 under the tent on the church lawn.

Craft fair and lawn sale – Saturday, Aug. 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tory Hill Meetinghouse, intersection routes 202 and 112, Buxton. A variety of tables will be showing and selling crafts and/or slightly used lawn sale items. This event is in conjunction with the Dorcas Fest Community Day and is one of many events throughout the day, including a 5K road race, car show and a community parade, before which Bob Costigan will perform from the church stairs. There Mallett Brothers will perform at 6 p.m. and fireworks will go off at dusk. The Dorcas Society’s community raffle and baked goods tables will also be on the church lawn. The church will have hot dogs, chips, drinks and salad available for purchase. For more information about the sale, call 229-4960.

