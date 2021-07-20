After months of gridlock and years of litigation, thousands of communities suing the nation’s three largest opioid distributors and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson will finalize a plan in the coming days to move forward with a $26 billion global settlement that would resolve ongoing and future lawsuits filed by states, cities, counties and other jurisdictions, according to a team of lawyers representing the communities in the negotiations.

The deal could set aside funds for governments as soon as the end of September, according to those familiar with the negotiations, and release Johnson & Johnson, McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen from the behemoth, nationwide litigation brought by communities devastated by the opioid crisis. This long-awaited resolution in what is considered one of the most complex civil lawsuits in modern history would come as opioid overdose deaths have claimed more than 500,000 lives since 1999.

Maine’s drug overdose deaths increased by 33 percent in 2020, from 380 in 2019 to 504 last year. The national toll continues to climb, with an estimated 69,710 Americans dying of opioid overdoses in 2020.

While settlement talks are still ongoing, attorneys representing the communities said Tuesday that the framework will soon be released and offered new details about the deal.

As part of the proposed settlement, the distributors will agree to share information about their shipments of controlled substances, offering for the first time a full picture of where pain pills are sent.

The national settlement would “begin the work of changing the conduct (of the companies) that in turn will save lives, as well as providing an infusion of dollars to assist local governments and the states in fighting the opioid crisis,” Elizabeth Cabraser, one of the attorneys involved with the negotiations, said on a media conference call Tuesday. “It’s a long-running crisis. It needs to stay top of mind.”

The agreement, hammered out by a coalition of lawyers representing governments, attorneys general and company lawyers, will still need broad support. At least 44 states, 95 percent of cities, counties and others suing the companies and 90 percent of non-litigating jurisdictions must sign on to the deal to receive a portion of the money, according to the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Native American nations are separately negotiating settlements with the companies and have not yet reached a deal, said Lloyd Miller, a lawyer representing tribes.

However, the tentative settlement is the closest the protracted legal battle has come to reaching an end.

Previous reporting indicated that a settlement for the four companies was looming in November 2020, but the sides were further apart at that time than publicly known, sources close to the negotiations said.

One of the points that the attorneys had not resolved until recent months, they said, was that the companies wanted global peace, meaning they wanted to curb future litigation from springing up after reaching a resolution for the ongoing cases. On the other side, cities and counties aimed to increase the amount of money they would be guaranteed.

Litigation has been ongoing for years and continues across the country. A last-minute deal with two Ohio counties before what would have been the first federal trial in 2019 cost the distributors $215 million. Trials with Cabell County and the city of Huntington in West Virginia and New York state are ongoing.

New York attorney general Letitia James Tuesday announced a $1.1 billion settlement with the three distributors that will remove the companies from the state’s ongoing opioid trial on Long Island. The payments will start in two months and be spread out over 17 years, James’s office said.

“While no amount of money will ever compensate for the millions of addictions, the hundreds of thousands of deaths, or the countless communities decimated by opioids, this money will be vital in preventing any future devastation,” James said in a statement.

Johnson and Johnson agreed last month to pay up to $230 million to settle opioid claims in New York.

Jurisdictions where settlements have been reached or trials are already underway would not be eligible under this deal. In other places, where coronavirus-related delays stalled trials, a day in court could never come if the settlement is agreed upon.

Nationally, pharmacies such as CVS, Walgreens and Walmart are still embroiled in litigation.

From 2006 to 2014, there were more than 100 billion prescription hydrocodone and oxycodone pills distributed in the country. Since 1997, hundreds of thousands have died, and millions more have struggled with opioid abuse. The lawsuits against the companies allege distributors failed to flag and halt a rising tide of suspicious orders of pain pills as communities were inundated.

The companies have denied any wrongdoing. Distributors argue their role was to make sure medicine prescribed by licensed doctors and dispensed by pharmacies was available for patients.

Representatives for Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen declined to comment. McKesson did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday night.

Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that the $5 billion it plans to contribute to the settlement to resolve litigation is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing, adding it will continue to fight in the lawsuits if a final agreement isn’t reached.

“There continues to be progress toward finalizing this agreement and we remain committed to providing certainty for involved parties and critical assistance for families and communities in need,” the company said.

In another key part of the deal, companies would pay for a third-party clearinghouse that would share information about their shipments of controlled substances for a decade. The monitor would track all distributors’ data. An oversight panel, made up of members chosen by both settling states and the companies, will select one or more vendors to develop the monitoring system. The data, shared with state authorities, will not be exempt from public record requests, according to the terms of the agreement.

Attorneys representing the communities emphasized the significance of the accountability mechanism – after companies have fought against the release of information about shipments, arguing it would hinder competition.

“This clearinghouse, it’s transformative,” said Paul Geller, one of the lawyers. “As a result of this settlement, if it goes forward, the light switch is flipped on.”

Part of the database maintained by the Drug Enforcement Administration that tracks prescription pill shipments was published by The Washington Post in 2019 after the newspaper and HD Media, which publishes the Charleston Gazette-Mail in West Virginia, won a year-long legal battle for access to the data from court filings.

The companies will also be required to alert state regulators about suspicious orders and customers that were terminated or turned away due to concerns about their controls for controlled substances.

Under the settlement framework, states have a month after a date set by distributors to decide if they will settle, and then the states will notify cities and counties about the deal, allowing jurisdictions four months to choose if they want a slice of the multibillion-dollar pie. States can choose to join after the deadline with the consent of the companies.

To receive the maximum payment, 48 states, 98% of the litigating subdivisions and 97% of jurisdictions that do not have ongoing cases must sign on to the deal, releasing companies from future lawsuits, sources said.

States and local governments that agree to join the settlement cannot file any civil cases against the companies over the opioid crisis. The companies and their executives could still face criminal charges.

Either side could walk away from the deal over the next six months if they aren’t satisfied with the level of participation.

Funds would be split among states with 85% based on their population size and 15% calculated according to factors that highlight the severity of the crisis, such as how many pain pills shipped to the state, how many people become addicted and the overdose death toll.

The annual payments to each state over 18 years would be divvied up among state and local resources, depending on their plans for the funds.

Separately, attorneys’ fees will total more than $1.6 billion over seven years.

The settlement does not bar the companies from deducting some of those costs from their taxes. The companies plan to recoup around $1 billion apiece, The Post previously reported.

The federal opioid litigation is regarded by many as perhaps the most complicated in U.S. legal history – even more costly and far-reaching than the tobacco litigation in the last century. After the 1998 landmark settlement, four tobacco companies were required to pay more than $246 billion over a quarter of a century.

But funds were diverted from smoking prevention programs to cover budget gaps and subsidize taxes.

The opioid settlement specifies funds must be spent on a list of abatement strategies including naloxone and recovery services, as well as opioid use disorder treatments and resources, care for babies with neonatal abstinence syndrome and preventive measures for overprescribing and misuse.

Money cannot be diverted for other purposes. If it is, that must be publicly disclosed, according to the sources familiar with the settlement framework.

The total settlement is only a fraction of the cost of the opioid epidemic.

The opioid epidemic is estimated to have cost the United States more than $1 trillion from 2001 to 2017, according to Altarum, a nonprofit that studies health economy, in an analysis of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mortality rate.

