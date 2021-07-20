Now that South Portland’s Clear Skies Ordinance has been in place for seven years, and Portland Pipe Line Corp. is no longer fighting the ordinance in court, this seems like a good time to look back at some of the dire predictions made by opponents of the ordinance:
• “It will bankrupt the city.” (Didn’t happen.)
• “Hundreds (or thousands) of jobs will be lost.” (Didn’t happen.)
• “Elderly people will freeze to death because heating oil will cost $10 a gallon.” (Didn’t happen.)
• “There will be mile-long lines at gas stations.” (Didn’t happen.)
• “It will drive all the other petroleum storage and distribution companies out of South Portland.” (Didn’t happen.)
• “New businesses won’t come to South Portland.” (Didn’t happen.)
And last but not least:
• “The city will lose and will have to pay PPLC’s legal fees.” (Didn’t happen.)
Adrian Dowling
South Portland
