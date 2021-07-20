Kudos to the Legislature for voting to appropriate $40 million to Land For Maine’s Future. This amount will revive the original goals in the 1970s, when farmland was disappearing at an alarming rate and fishermen were finding their coastal lots too expensive to continue living there.
When I was an appointee to the first LMF board, we recognized that matching funds provided for coastal, river and pond access, for beautiful significant areas, and gave farms the ability to continue the critical job of farming.
This vehicle also allowed land trusts to secure pockets of treasured land such as trails and parks – a healthy endeavor for Maine. Currently, these goals are sharpened. The need for enjoyment outside can give mental health a giant boost, ensuring Maine’s future for good living. Access to these areas should almost be an entitlement.
Alice H. Rand
Cape Elizabeth
