In 2006, 192 Republicans voted to renew the Voting Rights Act. Now, we can’t get a single Republican senator to come out and unequivocally support protecting the freedom to vote for the American people. That tells you everything you need to know about the state of bipartisanship in Washington.

It’s time for Sens. Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema and other lawmakers who want to protect the filibuster on bipartisan grounds to wake up. We are up against the clock to pass voting rights and secure access to the ballot box ahead of the midterms. Without abolishing the filibuster, our chances of passing voting rights legislation like the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act are incredibly slim.

Please, Democratic lawmakers, put the hard-earned rights of the American people ahead of your commitment to working with the bad faith GOP.

Tammy Waterman,

Bath

Hoping for better from Consolidated

I read that Consolidated Communications is entering into contract negotiations in early August. I’m curious to see whether the same thing happens this round as has happened the last two contract periods, three and six years ago. For two or three weeks, mysterious failures of my internet occur. Network speeds slow way down, streaming becomes nearly impossible and no matter who I call in customer service or who they then refer me to, no one seems to have any idea why all this is happening.

They send out service technicians, who look around and declare that maybe this and maybe that is the problem, but it does not restore proper speeds. More calls, more technician visits until, miraculously, I read in the paper that a contract was agreed upon! Immediately, streaming returns to normal.

Watch and see, if you’re a Consolidated customer. Let’s hope for a speedy negotiation this year!

Jan Munroe,

Brunswick

