Maine’s highest court has extended the deadline for a special commission and the state’s Legislature to redraw legislative and congressional districts because of pandemic-related delays in the federal census process.

Under the state Constitution, a special Apportionment Commission is required to submit redistricting plans to the Legislature by June 1 based on new population estimates prepared every decade by the federal government. The Legislature is then required to either adopt the commission’s plan or one of its own making by June 11 or else the responsibility falls to Maine’s Supreme Judicial Court.

But the U.S. Census Bureau has yet to deliver those population estimates to states despite an April 1 deadline because of delays attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the redistricting process in Maine and other states has been pushed beyond those constitutional deadlines.

On Monday, the state’s highest court granted a request from legislative leaders to extend those deadlines. The Apportionment Commission now has 45 days after receipt of the Census data to submit redistricting plans for legislative and congressional seats, and the Legislature was granted an additional 10 days to either enact the commission’s plan or an alternative.

In their decision, justices on the Law Court cited an 1880 case involving who must administer oaths of office in which court determined that “substantive constitutional imperatives” are more important than strict adherence to procedure.

“As in 1880, it cannot now be presumed that adherence to the deadlines in the Maine Constitution should prevail over the substance of appropriate reapportionment, as such adherence would make appropriate reapportionment impossible,” the justices wrote. “Rather, we should seek to preserve the overall intent of the constitutional apportionment process to the greatest extent possible, and that process prioritizes the Apportionment Commission’s submission of a plan based on ‘the latest’ Census data to the Legislature, followed by legislative consideration and possible action.”

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: