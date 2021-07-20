NEW YORK — New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp was in a “horrific” bicycle accident last weekend and is in critical condition.

Denver TV station 9News reported Monday night Knapp was hit by a vehicle while riding in California. Agent Jeff Sperbeck confirmed to the station the 58-year-old longtime NFL assistant was hospitalized.

The nature of Knapp’s injuries were not immediately known.

ESPN reported the accident happened Saturday near his home in Danville, California. He was struck by a single motorist at close to 3 p.m. according to the San Ramon Police Department.

Knapp was hired by the Jets in January as part of new coach Robert Saleh’s staff, serving as the pass game specialist. Among Knapp’s primary roles is to help develop quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

STEELERS: Pittsburgh added depth at outside linebacker and offensive line on the eve of training camp, signing free agents Melvin Ingram and Chaz Green to one-year deals.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 32-year-old Ingram was a three-time Pro Bowler during his nine seasons with the Chargers. Ingram had 49 sacks with Los Angeles, including 10.5 in both 2015 and 2017. He did not have a sack in 2020, when he played in just seven games because of a knee injury.

Ingram’s arrival gives the Steelers help on the edge following Bud Dupree’s departure in free agency over the spring. Ingram will compete for a backup role behind T.J. Watt and second-year player Alex Highsmith.

Green, 29, has appeared in 37 games for three teams during his five-year career. Green played in 15 games last season for Indianapolis. He joins an offensive line in the middle of an overhaul after center Maurkice Pouncey retire, guard David DeCastro was released and left guard Matt Feiler and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva left as free agents.

RAMS: Running back Cam Akers is out indefinitely after tearing his Achilles tendon in an offseason training session.

Akers was expected to be the Rams’ starter in the backfield after coming on late in his outstanding rookie season. Akers had 272 yards from scrimmage in the Rams’ two playoff games, capping his rookie year with some of his best play.

The injury is a blow to Rams Coach Sean McVay’s plans to build an elite NFL offense around quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Detroit for Jared Goff early in the offseason.

Akers intended to play a primary role as an every-down back for the Rams after sharing carries as a rookie last year with Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown in the team’s first season following Todd Gurley’s departure.

Akers got 14 carries in his NFL debut, but didn’t get that many touches again until December. The Florida State product took over the primary ball-carrying role for four of Los Angeles’ final five regular season games, averaging 3.95 yards on 86 carries – including a career-high 171 yards against New England.

JAGUARS: Running back Travis Etienne, cornerback Tyson Campbell and left tackle Walker Little signed four-year rookie deals with Jacksonville.

BILLS: Buffalo has its entire eight-member draft class under contract after signing offensive tackle Spencer Brown to a four-year contract.

