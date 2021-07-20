Janet Leah (Snow-Costedio) Gilliam 1950 – 2021 PHIPPSBURG – Janet Leah (Snow-Costedio) Gilliam, 70, of Sebasco Estates, passed away peacefully after a courageous 1 ½ year battle with pancreatic cancer at her home surrounded by her loving family on July 14, 2021. She was born in Bath on Oct. 7, 1950, a daughter of Arthur and Gladys (Hall) Snow. She grew up in Bath, attending local schools and graduated from Morse High school with the class of 1969. She met Glenn Gilliam and married him on July 19, 2006 and made their home in Phippsburg. Janet was a devoted employee of Shaw’s for 38 years where she made many dear friends. Janet loved going on the boat lobstering and fishing with Glenn. She enjoyed taking trips to Oxford Casino to play the slots. Janet also enjoyed scratch tickets, her gardens, birds and the many deer which she and her husband fed every winter. In fact, she loved all animals but all her life she had a very special love for cats. She rescued and loved many over the years. She leaves behind Tobias, Fluffy Kitty and Precious Baby, who will miss her. Janet loved being with her friends and family and always had a good story to tell. One thing that she held very close was her Amish quilt that she bought during a special trip with friends to Pennsylvania. She is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, Glenn Gilliam; son, Chris Costedio of California, daughter, Katie Costedio of Florida, stepdaughters Alicia Gilliam Moreau of Whitefield, Heather Gilliam of Texas; sister, Marion Torrey of Togus, brother, Richard Snow and wife Carolyn of West Bath and Daniel Snow and wife Candy of Cundy’s Harbor; grandchildren, Chantelle Hay, Pharrah Watson, Emma Sprague and Dylan Costedio; many nieces and nephews; and her very dear friend Elaine Hart, whose help, kindness and caring was invaluable during this difficult time. The family would like to extend a special thank you to CHANS Hospice and the Phippsburg ambulance crew: Jimma, Lorana and Matt, for all they did for Janet. A celebration of life service in Janet’s honor will be held on Thursday July 22 at 11 a.m. at Desmond Funeral Home, 638 High St. Bath. Rev. Mark Drinkwater officiating. All are welcomed to attend. To express your thoughts and condolences with the family please visit http://www.desmondfunerlhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Pine Grove Community Church, P.O. Box 196 Sebasco Est., ME 04565 or the Phippsburg Fire & Rescue, Phippsburg, ME 04562.

