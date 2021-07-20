The Portland Sea Dogs have announced that Tuesday night’s game at Hadlock Field has been sold out.
Red Sox star Chris Sale is expected to be the starting pitcher for the Sea Dogs, as he continues his minor league injury rehab assignment while recovering from Tommy John surgery to his left elbow in 2020.
The sellout is the first of the season for the Sea Dogs, who opened their home schedule in May with limited seating because of the coronavirus pandemic. The club has allowed for full capacity seating since early June.
Tonight's game is sold out. Due to the large crowd expected, gates will open at 4:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/9jpGGd8HhU
— Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) July 20, 2021
The Sea Dogs own the best record in Double-A Northeast (40-23) as they open a six-game series against the Harrisburg Senators. Portland has won a franchise-record 13 consecutive games.
Tuesday night’s game starts at 6 p.m. Gates will open early, at 4:30 p.m., with the large crowd expected. Capacity at Hadlock Field is 7,368.
