Gov. Janet Mills, aided by Democratic majorities in the legislature, has grown the state’s so-called “rainy day” fund to nearly $500 million, the highest total ever recorded, her office announed Tuesday.

Mills was criticized early in her first term by her predecessor, former Gov. Paul LePage, and his Republican allies for being a tax-and-spend liberal who would drain the state’s savings account and bankrupt the state while increasing taxes.

Neither has happened under Mills’ watch.

Instead Mills has added more than $282 million to the state budget contingency fund – known by lawmakers as the “rainy day” fund because its meant to be used as a backstop against state revenue loss during an economic crisis or other emergency. She also has opposed and successfully vetoed bills aimed at increasing taxes, including a bill that would have increased the real estate transfer tax for sales over $1 million.

A high contigency fund balance also helps the state when it borrows money on the bond market because it helps fetch lower interest rates with strong scores from credit-rating agencies including Moody’s and Standard and Poor’s, which both rate the state’s debt as stable.

The Mills’ administration announced Tuesday, one day after the Legislature adjourned, that the stabilization fund had reached $491 million, or more than double where it was when LePage left office in 2019.

There is no limit to how much money can be set aside for that funds, and governors have broad discretion over how the money can be used. Although the current total is a historic high, it represents less than 7 percent of the state’s two-year budget of about $8.5 billion.

“This sound fiscal management has positioned us well to continue our economic recovery and to send a strong message to bond rating agencies about our financial stabilitym,” Mills said in a statement. “I am proud of the progress my administration and the legislature have made together on this important front.”

Mills’ finance commissioner, Kristen Figueroa, touted the governor’s “foresight and planning” and highlighted state programs that many came to use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the support of the Legislature, this administration has not only preserved programs and services at a time when they were most needed but also deployed a strong pandemic response that has kept our state among the healthiest and most vaccinated in the nation,” Figueroa said. “We will continue along this course, with prudent fiscal management and methodical deposits into the Budget Stabilization Fund to combat any unknown economic change.”

The state’s budget situation has also been greatly aided by an enormous federal response in the form of nearly $9 billion in aid that’s flowed to Maine from the U.S. Congress — both directly to residents in the form of stimulus and enhanced unemployment payments and to state and local governments in the form of aid for economic and pandemic recovery.

In her release Tuesday, Mills acknowledged the federal support for “Maine’s economy and people.”

On Monday, the Legislature passed, with Republicans in opposition, a bill that will allocate more than $1 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds starting in October. Because the bill did not receive two-thirds support, it will not go into effect for 90 days.

The most recent $223.6 million deposit to the budget stabilization fund is the result of the state budget, signed into law by Mills in March, allowing the majority of surplus revenues from Fiscal Year 2021 to be set aside.

That budget also was passed by simple majority of Democrats in the Legislature.

On Tuesda, Senate Republicans issued a release lamenting the lack of bipartisanship when it came to budget and spending bills in the Legislature during the 2021 lawmaking session.

“Senate Republicans are disappointed that Democrats chose to abandon the bipartisan agreements worked out as recently as last week and rather pushed through their own plan to spend another billion dollars,” a statement issued by Tom Desjardin, the Senate Republican spokesman, read. “By again refusing to sit down with Republicans they have forced a partisan vote and a 90-day delay in the availability of federal funds against the wishes of Republicans and Gov. Mills.”

Desjardin said Democrats introduced dozens of new spending items at the last minute despite Republican opposition.

“Chief among these was a requirement that tens of millions of dollars in housing construction contracts be directed toward Democrat-supporting labor unions rather than awarded to the most qualified contractors who provide the lowest bid,” he said.

Desjardin also said he could not recall any Senate Republicans ever criticizing Mills for draining the rainy day fund or for not being committed to adding to the stabilization fund.

The new numbers from the Mills administration were not persuasive for Maine Republican Party Chair Demi Kouzonas, who has also heralded LePage’s announcement to seek a third term in 2022.

“Through shell games Janet Mills is relying upon one-time federal debt cash from Washington to prop up her massive expansion of government,” Kouzonas said in a prepared statement without elaborating. “The chickens will come home to roost and Mainers will pay the price.”

