David Chipman, who has 25 years experience at the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives , was recently nominated to lead the bureau, which has been without a permanent director since 2015. With gun violence steadily ticking up in major cities since then, there’s no one better to lead ATF right now.

As an ATF agent, David spent his career carrying out its mission of enforcing firearms and explosives laws that protect communities from people undertaking violent and criminal activities; investigating acts of arson, bombings and terrorism; and combating the illegal trafficking of alcohol and tobacco products.

David was recognized for his work with the Attorney General’s Award for Outstanding Contributions to Community Partnerships for Public Safety. He was also an appointed member of the Firearms Committee of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

As a father, public servant, gun owner and decorated law enforcement professional, David has spent his life serving the public, combating violent crime and striving to make our nation and our communities safer every day. He will ensure the federal government better enforces our gun laws while respecting the Second Amendment.

I urge our senators to vote to confirm David Chipman. His knowledge and experience make him the leader we need now.

Sue Repko

Eliot

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: