WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to sit on a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, citing the “integrity” of the probe.
Pelosi said in a statement Wednesday that she would not accept the appointments of Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, whom McCarthy picked to be the top Republican on the panel, or Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan. Both are close allies of former President Donald Trump, whose supporters laid siege to the Capitol that day.
Both Banks and Jordan voted to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential victory after the insurrection.
