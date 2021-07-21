Schoolhouse Arts Center in Standish is accepting registration for its summer camp for the production of “Disney’s Little Mermaid.” The camp will run from Aug. 16-29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to rising 6th through 12th graders. The camp concludes with four performances of Disney’s Little Mermaid from Aug. 26-29.
Campers will be involved with all aspects of the production, including stage blocking, lighting and sound, dialog, choreography, costuming, setting and props, team cooperation and more. The camp and its staff will be fully compliant with all COVID-19 mandates.
The deadline to register for camp is July 24. To learn more and to register, visit www.schoolhousearts.org.
