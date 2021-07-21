BOSTON — Seaplanes will be taking off from Boston Harbor this summer after years of planning.
Tailwind Air says it will launch nonstop flights from Boston Harbor to New York City starting Aug. 3.
The Boston Globe reports the Rye Brook, New York-based company recently received final approval from the Federal Aviation Administration for the route.
Tailwind says the flights will take around 75 minutes and fares will start at $395 one way. The company will be flying amphibious Cessna Caravans, which have space for eight passengers.
For now, passengers will take a seven-minute water taxi ride from Fan Pier on the South Boston waterfront to a floating dock near the East Boston shoreline. They’ll land at the Skyport seaplane terminal in Manhattan.
Tailwind already operates seaplane service between Manhattan and locations on Long Island. The company and rival Cape Air began testing seaplane flights from Boston in 2016.
