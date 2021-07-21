Deacon Dean Lachance holds a statue of St. Anthony of Padua as he leads a procession during the celebration for the newly formed St. Anthony of Padua Parish. Contributed / Diocese of Portland

Parishioners celebrated the newly formed St. Anthony of Padua Parish last weekend at a festival in Windham.

The festival included a dedication Mass, a procession of priests and parishioners to an outdoor St. Anthony Shrine, a Friday evening reception and live music, and on Saturday a silent auction, raffles and food, Mass and chicken barbecue dinner.

A July 1 canonical merger combined Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Windham, St. Anne Parish in Gorham and St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Westbrook, and parishioners voted to select St. Anthony of Padua as the new name. The new parish includes four sites: Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Windham, Our Lady of Sebago in Sebago, St. Anne in Gorham and St. Hyacinth in Westbrook.

Courtney Bougie serves up meatball sandwiches, pizza and Italian ice during the St. Anthony of Padua Festival in Windham July 17. Contributed / Diocese of Portland

“It’s the first time that we have come together as three churches under one parish. It’s the first time that we’ve had to work together for one goal,” said Carol Kennie, one of the festival organizers, in the Roman Catholic Dioceses of Portland media release. “It’s been wonderful meeting everybody from the other parishes on a more personal, casual level. It’s amazing the talent, the interest and the enthusiasm that we’ve had from everyone.”

To reach the new St. Anthony of Padua Parish, call 207-857-0490.

