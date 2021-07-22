My keepsakes aren’t lined up on a special shelf or stored in a special drawer. I don’t keep them in the house at all.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Amanda Russell grew up in Bristol and now lives in Edgecomb.

My keepsakes are flowers in my garden and trees in my yard, each from a special person in my life who I have loved and who has made my life what it is today. Some of those beloveds have passed away, and some are still alive. I wish they were all still alive, but at least all of them remain a vital part of my life – or rather, a vital part of my garden, which is the same thing.

Here is a list of my keepsakes and the people from whom they came:

• Dad’s dark purple bearded iris, which sprouted along the foundation of his house.

• Grampy’s phlox, that electric pink varietal that persists in so many old-time gardens.

• Mom’s mallow, which grew between the stone steps out her back door.

• Nana’s Shasta daisies, both bold and delicate, just like the ballet slippers she wore.

• Norma’s feverfew, which she dug up for me when I was studying medicinal plants.

• Althene’s Solomon’s seal, which lined the base of her pretty henhouse.

• Barb’s climbing rose, with the nastiest thorns I have ever seen (or experienced!).

• Deb’s chicory, which she gave me the year her husband passed away.

• The lupine from my neighbor Rufus Caswell’s funeral, which the family handed out.

There is Seaver’s red rhubarb and Hannah’s sorrel and Andy’s purple aster. Alison’s sunflowers and Lesley’s Joe-Pye weed are taking off, and the sugar maple my co-workers gave me the year my mother died is absolutely thriving after four dry years. I have the scion-ed North Haven Strawberry Apple tree from Jamie’s and Toshiko’s farm, as well as the Round Pond Strawberry Apple tree from the house I grew up in.

So many keepsakes and so many memories and so much gratitude I feel for the people who have enriched my life and who have tended each flower, each plant, each tree. Now I tend those same, so that their annual visits of bloom continue to enrich my life year after year. To all: Thank you from deep inside my heart!

