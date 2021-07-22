BOSTON — More than 130 new cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a surge in cases in a popular Cape Cod resort town.
State health officials said Wednesday night that they have traced 256 cases to a Fourth of July cluster in Provincetown, up from 132 the day before.
The rise in cases has prompted some local bars and restaurants to require proof of vaccination from patrons. Town officials are also encouraging residents and visitors to wear masks indoors when social distancing isn’t feasible. Unvaccinated people are required to wear masks indoors and outdoors.
One local business owner urged visitors to stay away if they haven’t been immunized.
“People can choose not to get vaccinated, they can choose to travel — that’s their choice,” Ken Horgan, owner of the Pilgrim House, told The Cape Cod Times. “But I don’t have to choose to let them expose my team.”
The establishment, which offers lodging, dining and entertainment, is now verifying the vaccination status of patrons and requiring employees to take COVID-19 tests.
Thirty-five of the people whose COVID cases have been linked to Provincetown live in Boston, and that city’s officials are now asking anyone who has recently traveled to Provincetown to get tested for the virus.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
South Portland Sentry
South Portland superintendent outlines entry plan
-
Kennebunk Post
Steve Hrehovcik writes ‘Rebel Without a Clue – A Way Off Broadway Memoir’
-
New England
More COVID-19 cases linked to Provincetown cluster
-
Business
Maine jobless claims hold steady as U.S. claims rise from pandemic low
-
Local & State
State reports 106 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and 4 additional deaths
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.